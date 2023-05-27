Antonio Brown’s agent suggests NFL return possible

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown last played a snap in an NFL game during the 2021 season, with his pro football career seemingly ending in disgrace. However, there might be an opportunity for him to make a comeback.

Brown, who turns 35 years old in July, was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL for the majority of his career. From 2011-’19, he totaled 11,040 receiving yards with 74 touchdowns in 121 games and earned five All-Pro selections.

The 5-foot-10 wideout twice led the NFL in receptions (2014, ’15) and receiving yards (2014, ’17). Once a sixth-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, he earned a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team before things unraveled.

Antonio Brown career stats: 928 receptions, 12,291 receiving yards, 83 touchdowns

Aside from one lone productive season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 483 receiving yards, four touchdowns in eight games – Brown has created more headlines for off-field issues. He was accused of three occasions of sexual assault in 2019, investigated for a domestic incident in 2020, was served an arrest warrant for domestic violence charges in 2022 and reportedly exposed himself in May of last year.

After not playing for any team during the 2022 season, Brown’s agent recently told CBS Sports that there is “genuine” interest from multiple teams in signing Brown.

“He is exploring the right fit.” JR Rickert on NFL interest in Antonio Brown

For now, Brown is playing for the Albany Empires in the National Arena League. He’s playing for the same team he owns and will be making his debut on Saturday. While it seems unlikely any NFL team would sign Brown based on what has happened over the last three years, perhaps that can change before Week 1.