Anthony Richardson trolls Philadelphia Eagles with TD celebration

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts scored a touchdown in the first quarter against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in Thursday’s preseason finale.

The newly-named starting quarterback led his team down the field on a six-play, 52-yard drive, culminating in a touchdown run from Deon Jackson. After his teammate scored, Richardson figured it made sense to troll the home crowd with a “Fly Eagles Fly” touchdown celebration.

Anthony Richardson with the Fly Eagles Fly celly in Philly 👀#INDvsPHI on Prime Video

Talk about taking your celebration game to the next level. We’re also pretty darn sure Eagles fans inside Lincoln Financial Field were none too happy about the celebration.

After that drive, Richardson had completed 2-of-4 passes for 36 yards. Not exactly a great start to his final regular-season tune-up.

The No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Richardson was just named Indianapolis’ starter over veteran Gardner Minshew.

Heading into Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the onus is going to be on this young quarterback to do his thing. Star running back Jonathan Taylor has been granted permission to seek a trade and likely won’t be a member of the Colts once the regular season comes calling.