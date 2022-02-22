Starting linebacker Anthony Hitchens released by the Kansas City Chiefs

Veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens has started all 59 games in which he’s appeared as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs since signing with the team ahead of the 2018 season.

Hitchens, 29, initially joined Kansas City on a five-year, $45 million deal back in March of 2018 after playing for the Dallas Cowboys during his first four NFL seasons.

It now looks like Hitchens will have to find another NFL city to call home next season. Kansas City announced on Tuesday that it has released the former fourth-round pick from Iowa.

“When I first became General Manager, one of the first moves I wanted to make was to bring in Anthony Hitchens from Dallas. We knew how intelligent, hard working and consistent he was as a player, and we knew he’d become a selfless leader. He was that and more. He has all the intangibles and was an integral piece in our franchise winning a Super Bowl title. We appreciate everything he’s done for the organization and wish him the best as he continues his career.” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach on Anthony Hitchens’ release

Anthony Hitchens will help Kansas City Chiefs salary cap situation

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) catches a pass and is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

By moving off Hitchens, the Chiefs will save north of $8 million against the 2022 NFL salary cap. Prior to this move, they were about $5 million over the estimated $208.2 million cap. It will be the first of several moves for Kansas City, especially with stars such as Orlando Brown Jr. and Tyrann Mathieu slated to hit free agency.

Kansas City also has a franchise cornerstone at linebacker in that of 2021 second-round pick Nick Bolton. The Missouri product recorded 112 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in 16 games (12 starts) as a rookie.

As for Hitchens, he should latch on with another team at some point soon. In four seasons with Kansas City, he recorded 381 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and eight passes defended.

