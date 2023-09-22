Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid can make NFL history with a win in Week 3

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is already viewed as one of the best coaches in the history of football. With a victory on Sunday, Reid can add another historic accomplishment to his Hall of Fame resume.

Since becoming an NFL head coach in 1999, Reid has almost always been successful. In 25 seasons as a head coach, Reid has only experienced three losing seasons. The first (5-11) came in 1999 and it hasn’t happened to him since 2012.

Andy Reid coaching record: 248-139-1 in regular season, 22-16 in playoffs

Related: NFL coaching hot seat 2023

Across stints with the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, Reid coached some of the best teams in the NFL for over a decade. At each stop, he also designed some of the NFL’s best offenses and won conference championships in the NFC and AFC.

Now, with two Super Bowl rings on his resume and the Chiefs emerging as one of the best NFL dynasties ever, Reid is closing in on a new milestone.

With a victory on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, Reid will surpass Tom Landry for fourth place on the all-time NFL coaching wins leaderboard. The mark includes both regular season and playoff games.

NFL all-time wins leaders by head coaches

Don Shula – 347 wins Bill Belichick – 329 wins George Halas – 324 wins Tom Landry – 270 wins Andy Reid – 270 wins

It likely won’t be the only time Reid passes Landry this season. He currently ranks fifth in all-time regular season wins by a head coach at 248. With three more victories, he’ll pass Landry (250) and his winning percentage (.640) is already better than Landry’s mark (.607).

Related: NFL Coach of the Year race

As Reid closes in on joining an exclusive club of NFL coaches with 271-plus wins and counting, he’ll have an opportunity to beat a team that he’s had a lot of success against in his career.