Visiting American Family Field: This is what you need to know

Credit - Spaluch1 - Wiki Commons

Miller Park delivers a fantastic stadium experience for all baseball fans, viewed as one of the most beloved ballparks in Major League Baseball as the home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Before making a trip to American Family Field, formerly known as Miller Park, here’s everything you need to know before walking through the gates.

Where is the American Family Field?

The American Family Field is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The address to the stadium is 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214.

Who plays at American Family Field?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers play at American Family Field.

Related: Find out where the Milwaukee Brewers rank in Sportsnaut’s MLB Power Rankings (updated weekly)

When was the American Family Field built?

American Family Field was built on April 6, 2001.

What time do American Family Field gates open?

Gates at American Family Field open 90 minutes before the scheduled start of each game.

Does the American Family Field roof retractable?

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The roof of the American Family Field is retractable and can open or close in ten minutes.

How much is the parking at American Family Field?

Weekdays (Monday-Friday):

Advance General — $13

Advance Preferred — $18

Day of Game General — $15

Day of Game Preferred — $25

Weekends (Saturday & Sunday):

Advance General — $15

Advance Preferred — $20

Day of Game General — $20

Day of Game Preferred — $40

(Credit: MLB.com)

What can you bring into American Family Field?

There are four different size bags that you and allowed to bring into the American Family Field. The type of bag and size is listed below.

Clear Totes – Size 12”x 12” x 6”

Clutches/Wristlets – Size 9” x 5” x 2”

Bags Used for ADA or Medical Reasons – Size 16” x 16 x 8”

Diaper Bags – Size 16” x 16” x 8”

Related: Find out when the Milwaukee Royals play again with Sportsnaut’s MLB Schedule

How much is a suite at American Family Field?

Suites at the American Family Field can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $7,000 per game.

Can you tailgate at American Family Field?

Fans are welcome to tailgate three hours before the game as long as the rules below are followed. We suggest arriving early, so you have enough to party it out in the parking lot and still make it to batting practice to maybe have the chance to meet some players.

Tailgating is permitted in all lots except employee parking lots and rideshare lot.

No trespassing: only ticketholders are permitted in parking lots. The Milwaukee Brewers may prohibit vehicle entry as deemed necessary.

Fans who wish to park next to friends must arrive early and at the same time. Parking spaces cannot be reserved or saved for fans arriving later.

Tailgating activities must end 30 minutes after the game starts. All fans must enter American Family Field at this time, or they will be required to vacate the premises.

Early entry into the parking lots for tailgating is not permitted. Parking lots open three hours in advance of the game.

Can you bring food into American Family Field?

You are allowed to bring food inside the field. We provided a list of all the items aloud inside.

Sealed bottles of water, juice, or soda (32 oz or smaller)

Personal size food items (sandwich, small bags of chips, pieces of fruit)

Is American Family Field cashless?

American Family Field is a cashless ballpark. If you want to make a purchase, have your debit or credit card.

How much is a beer at American Family Field?

Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Beet starts at $7.75 for various local bottles and cans at American Family Field.

Related: Get the latest Milwaukee Brewers news on Sportsnaut

Can you smoke at the American Family Field?

There is no smoking in any of the seats at the stadium. However, you can find the designated smoking area near the right field on the plaza.

What to eat at American Family Field?

There are multiple places to choose from to grab a bite to eat. We have listed the places to eat and the section they are located in.