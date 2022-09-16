Visiting Coors Field: This is what you need to know

Credit - pxhere

Coors Field is one of the most iconic MLB stadiums around, serving as the site for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game and serving as the home of the Colorado Rockies. Before taking a trip to one of the most hitter-friendly stadiums in MLB, here’s everything you need to know about Coors Field.

Where is Coors Field?

Coors Field is in Denver, Colorado. The address to Coors Field is 2001 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205

Who plays Coors Field?

The Colorado Rockies plays at Coors Field.

When was Coors Field built?

Coors Field was built on April 26, 1995. It turned 27 years in 2022.

What is Coors Field capacity?

Coors Field’s capacity is 50,398, this is also how many seats there are.

Is Coors Field covered?

Coors Field is not a covered baseball field. It is the first major sports venue to have a rooftop deck.

How big is Coors Field?

The Coors Field is 76 acres. The size of the park allows it to have the largest outfield in MLB in terms of dimensions.

How far is Coors Field from downtown Denver?

Is Coors Field only seven minutes away from Downtown Denver?

How much is the parking at Coors Field?

Advance individual game parking passes are available and start at $17. The parking lots open two and a half hours before game time. We suggest arriving early if you want to watch the players practice batting.

Why is Coors Field a hitter’s park?

Coors Field is known for being a hitter’s park because of the high altitude, making the baseballs fly farther and pitches break less. Coors Field is at an altitude of 1,600 meters above sea level, with baseballs traveling farther because of the thin air than at other MLB stadiums.

What kind of bag can you take into Coors Field?

Coors Field regulations allow soft-sided single-pocket bags. All bags are subject to a search upon entry and within the ballpark as well.

What is the seating chart at Coors Field?

We have attached a photo of the seating chart at Coors Field. You can look at where exactly your be sitting depending on what it says on your ticket. Look at your ticket; it will show the section number; once you have found that, you can look here and see where your section is on the seating chart

Can you take food into Coors Field?

You can take food and non-alcoholic beverages can be taken into the stadium. As long as the food is in sealed containers, it can be taken in. It must be able to fit in your bag as well and stay in the Coors Field regulations with the bags.

What are the food options at Coors Field?

You will have plenty of food choices when you are at Coors Field. They have food that will fill any craving you are having. Here are some of your options to choose from.

Helton Burger , Section 153

, Section 153 Infield Greens Salad , Section 120

, Section 120 Gluten Friendly , Section 143

, Section 143 Famous Dave’s , Section 152

, Section 152 Biker Jims , Sections 101, 331

, Sections 101, 331 Burrito Stand , Section 134

, Section 134 Smash Burger, Section 303

Section 303 Sandlot , Section 113

, Section 113 Craving Stations, Sections 215, 218, 238, 240

Best-rated hotels that are near Coors Field

If you want to stay close to Coors Field, we have listed the best-rated hotels. You will see the hotel’s name, how many miles it is from Coors Field, how many stars it is rated out of five, and the estimated price of a room at the hotel. It will be listed from the closest hotel to the farthest one away. Each hotel is less than a mile away from Coors Field and only minutes away from the parking garage.