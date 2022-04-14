Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor: Preview and prediction for historic April 30 clash

On Saturday, April 30, boxing history will be made as the undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) will defend her WBC, IBF, WBA, and WBO titles against Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs) at Madison Square Garden.

This will undoubtedly be one of the biggest fights in the history of women’s boxing as Taylor and Serrano are ranked one and two in most female boxing pound-for-pound lists.

This will be the third time the 35-year-old Taylor has fought in the world’s most famous arena. In her previous two fights at MSG, she defeated Delfine Persoon via majority decision in June of 2019, and in the process won the WBC and inaugural Ring title. Prior to that, she defeated Eva Wahlstrom by unanimous decision in December of 2018.

Katie Taylor sees April 30 as hard work ‘paid off’

Now she’s just two weeks away from the biggest fight of her career.

“I’ve had my eyes on Amanda Serrano and this is a fight I’ve been looking forward to for quite some time now. This is history right here and all of our hard work is going to be paid off for at this time,” Taylor said. “I think that this fight is the most exciting fight in the sport, not just female boxing. This really is the best fight in boxing right now.”

Despite entering this fight as the challenger, the 33-year-old Serrano comes in as the more decorated boxer, having won titles in seven different weight classes. She has fought at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden twice before, defeating Heather Hardy by unanimous decision in September of 2019, and a first-round TKO victory over Eva Voraberger in January 2019.

Amanda Serrano goes from the Theater to MSG main stage

Credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

It seems fitting that the biggest fight of her career will now take place in the main building.

“I don’t need to talk bad about any of my opponents. I do all of my talking inside the ring,” Serrano said. “For 13 years, I’ve been professional and every other day I have wanted to quit… never did I imagine making the money I have today. I mean, headlining MSG, like what?”

Adding to the intrigue of this event is Serrano promoter Jake Paul, whose boxing resume gets more and more impressive with every fight. He knocked out Tyron Woodley in the sixth round in their rematch in December, but for right now he’s focused on promoting his fighter.

“Women have been boxing since the early 1900’s but it wasn’t until 1999 that they were able to compete professionally. Twenty-three years later, here we are with one of the biggest fights ever, headlined by two women at Madison Square Garden,” Paul said at the events press conference. “Today is about Amanda and Katie, the two best female boxers in the world right now, they deserve this stage, this historic payday and they deserve to settle who is the pound for pound best which is why I’m excited to see this fight.”

The atmosphere at MSG on April 30 will be electric. Not only will you see two action fighters in the ring, but they’ll be supported by their passionate fan base of Ireland and Puerto Rico respectively. Expect this to be an all-action fight that will go the distance where everyone in attendance will get their money’s worth.

Prediction: Taylor by split decision

Serrano vs Taylor will headline the historic event from New York’s Madison Square Garden on April 30. The card will be broadcasted on DAZN, with the event kicking off at 9 PM ET.