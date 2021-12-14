AEW Rankings: Jon Moxley falls to the back of the top-10 as his hiatus continues

Dean Ambrose prepares to leap onto Seth Rollins from the top of the ropes during Saturday’s WWE Live wrestling event Jan. 19, 2019. Held at the Taylor County Coliseum, the evening featured a colorful array of World Wrestling Entertainment stars. 0123wwe008

The Sportsnaut AEW rankings will be your weekly rundown of the 10 talents that make the promotion’s television content must-see TV for today’s wrestling fan.

However, unlike the promotion’s own rankings, where the win-loss record is key in deciding the best of the best, these rankings will take into consideration more than just victories and defeats. Mic skills, ring work, storytelling and the value a talent brings to AEW’s weekly content will factor into who lands a top-10 spot.

With that said, here are this week’s AEW rankings.

AEW Rankings

10. Jon Moxley

Yes, we really don’t know when we will next see Jon Moxley, following his decision to enter a rehab program for alcohol abuse. And as the weeks go by, he will eventually drop down, and possibly out, of this list altogether the longer his hiatus goes. But you can’t have a top-10 without AEW’s second world champion, and the man who was the backbone of the promotion’s rise to relevancy. In addition, he is one of the most gifted entertainers on the roster and is a no-brainer choice, if not for the recent pause put on his career.

9. Cody Rhodes

After outside work took AEW co-founder Cody Rhodes out of the picture for some time, “The American Nightmare” has returned and been a focus on recent episodes of AEW Dynamite. As the promotion plays out the storyline of him taking his game to higher and — as this week showed — more violent places. When you go through a flaming table, you get a spot in the week’s top-10.

8. Miro

Not every transplant from WWE has been an improvement on what Vince McMahon and company were able to do. But Miro — formerly Rusev — has been elevated to a level that surpasses the heights of his Wrestlemania tank riding peak. The Bulgarian Brute is one of the few talents on the roster with the potential to be the complete package, and in AEW, he has closed in on reaching that promise. That’s why he’s in the top-10.

7. Darby Allin

Simply put, Darby Allin is AEW’s version of attitude-era Jeff Hardy. He has a persona that the fan base has become strongly attached to, and he is the rare talent that can say little but still expresses a wealth of emotions to an audience. Pairing him with the wrestling icon Sting has proven to be one of the best talent-building “rubs” from a legend the industry has seen in the last decade. Unfortunately, his new feud with the Gunn Club seems like a step back after an entertain weeks-long battle with MJF

6. CM Punk

There is no debate, CM Punk has completely steered his AEW creative ship since returning to professional wrestling after seven years away. And while it has been a personal plus for the UFC veteran and WWE great, it hasn’t always delivered on his star potential. Instead of pay-per-view headliners against some of the best the promotion has to offer, Punk has sort of gone on a mid-card tour to elevate others. While a boon for those talents, it hasn’t necessarily delivered on what fans hoped for in his highly anticipated return. His new feud with MJF is finally a move in the right direction.

5. Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara has taken major steps forward in his development over the last year, and that all culminated with his TNT championship victory over Miro. It could be argued that next to MJF, he has the most upside and owns the kind of gifts that can carry the promotion into the 2030s. Of course, that is a long way down the road, but 2021 has been a major year for “The Spanish God’s” elevation to a top-10 hand on the roster. A long feud with another well-established name would be a fitting next progression.

4. Kenny Omega

Scenes from the tag-team match between Kenny Omega, and Adam Page vs. Private Party on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, during All Elite Wrestling Dynamite at Landers Center in Southaven.

Kenny Omega dominated AEW television for most of the year as the promotion’s top heel and champion. He was the man that led the way through wrestling’s forbidden door as a simultaneous champion in AEW, AAA, and Impact Wrestling. Not to mention, he did it all while putting on high-level matches consistently. AEW’s version of the Bullet Club — The Elite — rose to power at this time and he was a weekly focus as the promotion hit new peaks of over a million viewers several times in the summer. The question now is, how far does he eventually fall in the rankings with a long injury hiatus in his immediate future?

3. MJF

MJF’s win over Darby Allin at Full Gear was a major statement that proclaimed a rocket will soon be strapped to Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s back and he could be in for a major rise to the top soon. His budding feud with wrestling legend CM Punk has absurd amounts of potential. And we saw that on the pre-Thanksgiving episode of AEW Dynamite when the New Yorker at times torched his new rival on the microphone. To get the better of Punk on the mic in his hometown of Chicago is legendary in itself.

2. Adam Page

“Hangman” Adam Page’s ascent to the top of AEW has been a slow burn process just waiting for a moment to serve up the finished product. That came at Full Gear when he finally brought an end to the Kenny Omega era at the top of the world championship mountain. However, the easy part is over. Now begins the hard part. AEW boss Tony Khan and Page now must put in the work to deliver on the potential and turn him into one of the faces of the company for the next decade. The next six months will be pivotal for the Virginia native.

1. Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson left WWE as a top star and Wrestlemania main eventer and seamlessly transitioned that into being a top name in a completely different environment. And the former leader of the “Yes!” movement has thrived in his new surroundings. As he puts on great matches regularly and portrays a nasty version of himself that wrestling fans haven’t seen since his pre-WWE days. Now, as a heel he has elevated his game to new heights and has become an absolute killer as things build up to his clash with Adam Page at the “Winter is Coming” episode of Dyname this Wednesday.