WWE rumors roundup: Relationship with NWA, Bray Wyatt news

With an unexpected change in regime, the WWE rumors mill is as active as ever as company legend Triple H remodels the sports entertainment giant in his own vision. With fans finally getting much more of what they wanted after Vince McMahon retired from the company, they are searching for the latest news and speculation to see if more positive change is on the way.

Well, search no longer. Here you can find some of the most noteworthy WWE rumors from the dirt sheet news cycle. With all of that in mind, let’s dig into the notable rumblings from World Wrestling Entertainment.

NWA could become a developmental league for WWE

On Wednesday, National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) boss Billy Corgan revealed to Metro that he had a recent conversation with WWE about a possible working relationship. One element of a partnership would see NWA events air on Peacock under the WWE umbrella. The other part could see NWA becoming a second developmental league for the company.

“There might be economic models where they say, ‘Take these 10 talents, let us have an oversight position, you help develop these talents.’ It’d be good for the NWA, it’d be good for the WWE,” Corgan said. While he admitted talks did not go far, they still were positive and seems to open the door to opportunities down the road.

Triple H’s stance on CM Punk’s return shifting

Adding fuel to the WWE rumors fire of a possible WWE comeback for CM Punk is a new report from Twitter account Wrestlevotes. They claimed this week that while the head of creative would have had no interest in having Punk back in the summer, that position has “softened” a bit since.

“I was told, I mean, pretty straightforward, that Triple H wants nothing to do with CM Punk, and even less to do with Phil Brooks. Well, that’s what I was told and that was July. I did ask over the last couple of days, and it has softened a little bit from what I understand. I still think there’s animosity, I still think there’s a lot of pieces that need to be picked up between the two of them specifically. “But Hunter, learned from Vince [McMahon] and Vince made amends with everybody. So to say that doors closed is ridiculous on anybody’s part, especially in this ‘war’ that’s happening right now. … I would say, never say never. Absolutely.” – Update on CM Punk to WWE rumors

Triple H coined the catchphrase, “What’s best for business.” It was something his father-in-law always believed in and is why many performers made their returns to WWE despite some serious drama in the past. In the wrestling industry, anything is possible.

Bray Wyatt is officially the top babyface on WWE Smackdown, posting huge merch numbers

Last week, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported the WWE news that Bray Wyatt has officially been moved into the top babyface spot on Smackdown. Drew McIntyre has been pushed down to second. It seems to be a result of the massive success of the viral “White Rabbit” teases leading up to his return and the massive amounts of merch he is already moving.

“WWE has been absolutely thrilled with the rollout of the Wyatt return as he’s been the company’s top merchandise seller in recent weeks. There are plans to roll out additional Wyatt merchandise including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters. The company is especially happy with the buzz from all the interactive “White Rabbit” material leading to Bray’s return and will be looking to do similar content in future storylines, even for others beyond Bray Wyatt if and when the time is right and it fits a storyline.” -Mike Johnson on latest Bray Wyatt news

Karl Anderson and NJPW drama brewing

When Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signed with WWE this month, they were still contracted for several more dates with NJPW, since Anderson is their current NEVER Openweight champion. However, a conflict arose when The Club — Anderson, Gallows, and AJ Styles — were booked for a six-man tag at November’s Crown Jewel event.

The WWE event conflicts with a date Anderson had with NJPW, and it seems based on a statement from the promotion on Oct. 25, is that he could soon be stripped.