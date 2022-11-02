WWE Schedule: WWE Crown Jewel match card, odds, and watch times

Credit: WWE

The premium live events WWE schedule continues on Nov. 5 when the world leader in professional wrestling returns to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the latest edition of their bi-annual Crown Jewel show.

What is Next WWE PPV?

The next event on the WWE schedule is this Saturday and is jam-packed with some interesting matchups inside Mrsool Park. And the event will be headlined by an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

In the headlining bout of Crown Jewel, champ-champ Roman Reigns will take on the unlikely challenge of influencer turned professional athlete Logan Paul. The Ohio native is a massive underdog but is likely to put on an entertaining performance against the industry’s biggest star.

The card in Riyadh will also include two other title bouts. In the co-main event, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against former champion Bayley in a last-woman-standing match, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, will put their belts on the line against the Brawling Brutes.

How to watch Crown Jewel on Nov. 5

This WWE event takes place at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The card will begin at 6:30 PM ET

The show will air exclusively on the streaming service Peacock

You can purchase seats to the event at the ticketing box office

WWE Crown Jewel fight card

Roman Reigns (-5000) (c) vs. Logan Paul (+1000) – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley – WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Last woman standing match

The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The O.C. (-400) vs. The Judgment Day (+250) – Six-man tag match

Brock Lesnar (-450) vs. Bobby Lashley (+275)

Drew McIntyre (-130) vs. Karrion Kross (+110) – Steel cage match

Braun Strowman (-700) vs. Omos (+400)

Upcoming WWE premium live events

Date Event Time (ET) Location Saturday, Nov. 26 WWE Survivor Series 2022 7 PM Boston, Massachusetts Saturday, Dec. 10 NXT Deadline 7 PM Orlando, Florida Saturday, Jan. 28 WWE Royal Rumble 2023 7 PM San Antonio, Texas Saturday, Feb. 18 WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 7 PM Montreal, Canada Sat., Apr. 1 & Sun., Apr. 2 WWE Wrestlemania 39 7 PM Los Angeles, California

Why are WWE PPVs on Saturday?

For most of the company’s history, WWE events usually took place on Sunday nights, and for a time, in the afternoon. However, with Sunday growing into an even bigger night for professional sports, and the UFC and boxing making Saturday a go-to “fight night,” WWE has switched to having their major events on the first evening of the weekend.

What is a WWE Premium Live Event?

Many wrestling fans are used to WWE having pay-per-view cards once a month. However, with the creation of the WWE Network, and then its eventual move to the streaming service Peacock, the company no longer produces traditional PPV events. Instead, they now call their major shows on Peacock Premium Live Events (PLE) instead of PPVs.

What is the real meaning of WWE?

WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment. The promotion changed its name to WWE in 2002 after the World Wildlife Fund sued to have exclusive rights to the WWF acronym. An acronym the wrestling company had been using for a couple of decades after being previously known as WWWF.

Is WWE real or acting?

WWE and professional wrestling are very much acting. However, that doesn’t mean the business is not quite damaging to the body and doesn’t include world-class athletes. Several former Olympic champions and UFC stars are on the current WWE roster, and all sorts of very serious injuries can occur from the choreographed moves in a pro wrestling ring.

Who is WWE champion?

As of early November, Roman Reigns is currently the owner of both the WWE Title and WWE Universal Title. The two top championship’s in the organization. He has held the WWE title for over 800 days.

Who is WWE women’s champion?

The current women’s champions in WWE are Bianca Belair, who owns the Raw Women’s Championship, and former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey, who is the reigning Smackdown Women’s Champion.