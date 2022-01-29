Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants two Green Bay Packers teammates on his next team

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t decided his plans for the 2022 NFL season. But if the future Hall of Famer returns this fall, he reportedly wants two Green Bay Packers teammates joining him no matter where he plays.

While retirement is possible, it’s likelier that Rodgers wants to make another Super Bowl run next season. Thanks to the fallout from the 2021 offseason saga, the Packers are willing to accommodate his wishes this spring whether that means staying in Green Bay or being traded.

According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, Rodgers has told people in confidence that he wants to remain teammates with Davante Adams and Marquez Valdez-Scantling, whether that’s with the Packers or another NFL team.

Fittingly, this ties into the Denver Broncos hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach. Hackett is beloved by Rodgers and having a great relationship with the play-caller is crucial for the NFL MVP to maintain his elite play. He turned things around in Green Bay because he trusted Matt LaFleur and the coach-quarterback duo created the game plans together.

The Broncos also have the cap space to add star talent this offseason. If Adams became available, likely through trade because he will receive the franchise tag, Denver could absorb his contract. Valdez-Scantling could also be a possibility as an impending free agent, but the Broncos already have Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick.

If Rodgers is determined to play with Adams and Valdes-Scantling next season, Green Bay is the safest bet. A contract extension and huge cuts on the defensive side might create enough room to retain both receivers. But if the All-Pro quarterback wants to play with great receivers, including Adams, Denver becomes a realistic possibility.