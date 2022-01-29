Davante Adams reportedly seeking contract near $30 million per year

For the second consecutive season the Green Bay Packers are entering an offseason that’s expected to bring a lot of change, which could include parting with Davante Adams. While the big Aaron Rodgers trade never happened last year, there’s increasing belief he could be on the move this time around. But he’s under contract. Adams, is not.

Normally teams wouldn’t let one of football’s best wide receivers hit the open market, but Adams has seen the writing on the wall in Green Bay for some time. He likely doesn’t want to be there long-term, if AR12 won’t be. On the other hand, maybe the right amount of money could have prevented him from ever hitting unrestricted free agency.

The major issue there is the cap hell the Packers have found themselves burdened by. Projected to be roughly $40 million over the cap, they need to clear a lot of space just to begin the new league year. These cap issues could ultimately cause Adams to leave town, and possibly Aaron Rodgers too.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, Adams is seeking a contract that places him as the highest-paid receiver in the league, seeking a figure near $30 million annually.

These reports are fairly common this time of year. We frequently hear of players wanting what sounds like a crazy dollar amount in free agency, but they rarely actually get it. You wouldn’t start a negotiation by beginning with your bottom line, would you?

Packers may be forced into franchise tag for Davante Adams

One potential way to ensure Davante Adams sticks around for at least one more season is by placing the franchise tag on the five-time Pro Bowl receiver. The tag for wide receivers, as Pauline points out, is expected to be around the $22 million range, well short of the number Adams reportedly wants.

Then, there’s the issue of Adams not wanting to be tagged. Like many other athletes, he may prefer the idea of having a contract spanning multiple years, giving him more financial security. The other major factor is the future of Aaron Rodgers.

There’s another report in the same article suggesting Rodgers is making it known that he’s looking to play with Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling next season, whether that is in Green Bay, or another destination remains to be seen. Clearly there are a lot of different scenarios running through their heads as they work toward figuring out their immediate playing future. It should be a fun offseason.