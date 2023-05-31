Aaron Rodgers reportedly used a trade threat to get Green Bay Packers GM fired in 2021

A new report claims that in 2021, Aaron Rodgers threatened the Green Bay Packers with a trade request if they didn’t fire general manager Brian Gutekunst.

The Green Bay Packers possibly trading team legend Aaron Rodgers is something that has been rumored off-and-on over the last few seasons as the team fell short of their championship goals and he dangled potential retirement over the team.

That too was the case after the team fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 NFC Championship Game. After the loss, Rodgers said, “A lot of guys’ futures, they’re uncertain. Myself included.” However, as we now know, the four-time MVP had little interest in walking away from the sport. But his comments about uncertain futures were actually public hopes for the removal of a key member of management.

Aaron Rodgers stats (2022): 3,695 yards, 26 TD, 12 INT, 91.1 rating

Credit: USA Today Network

On Wednesday, The Athletic reported that “Aaron Rodgers’ agent requested Packers president Mark Murphy trade the quarterback or fire general manager Brian Gutekunst early in the 2021 offseason.”

However, Murphy reportedly balked at the move and the team held firm on not acquiescing to the quarterback’s trade demands. The Green Bay Packers legend stayed away from the team up until he had to report for training camp in August 2021 and then publicly aired his frustrations with “communication” issues in the organization.

The outlet claims the team and Aaron Rodgers were able to mend fences first by Gutekunst’s decision to reacquire the QBs close friend Randall Cobb during that offseason. Eventually, the frosty situation between the two warmed and he went on to have a second-straight MVP season for the team.

Things finally came to a head over the last few months after the Green Bay Packers failed to make the playoffs in 2022 and the team finally decided to move forward with Jordan Love as their new QB. Aaron Rodgers will now be wearing a New York Jets uniform in 2023 after informing the team he wanted to play again this season and New York was his preferred destination.