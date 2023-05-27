Green Bay Packers expecting huge jump from young defensive star in 2023

The Green Bay Packers will open the season 18th in the NFL defense rankings. In order for this group to reach its full potential, defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt must meet high expectations in his second season.

Wyatt, the 28th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was a rotational player for Green Bay in his rookie season. The 6-foot-3 defensive lineman played 224 snaps across 16 games, with a majority of his res coming late in the year.

Heading into his age-25 season, Green Bay is placing higher expectations on Wyatt with an expanded role. Meeting with reporters during OTAs, Packers’ defensive coordinator Joe Barry offered praise for Wyatt and provided insight on the role he can play this fall.

“With anybody up front, you want playmakers. But specifically for defensive linemen, a three-technique, you want disruption…Just to be an all-around disruptive player. He has that ability, he has that quickness, he has that athleticism. Just be a disruptive force in the passing game and the run game as well.” Green Bay Packers DC Joe Barry on Devonte Wyatt (H/T Packers Wire)

Wyatt will have an excellent opportunity to prove himself in 2023. With Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry gone, a starting spot on the Packers’ defensive line is available. If Wyatt looks good in training camp, he’ll be lined up opposite of Kenny Clark on the ends.

It’s also crucial for the Packers’ defense that Wyatt takes that second-year leap. Green Bay has one of the thinnest defensive tackle rotations in the NFL and if two spots on the defensive line become weaknesses, the Packers’ pass rush and run defense will struggle.

If Wyatt plays well, the Packers front seven and secondary is good enough to be a top-10 defense this fall. While it might not be quite enough to win the NFC North with a first-year starting quarterback, a strong defense is one of the most important pieces to support a young quarterback.