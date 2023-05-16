Davante Adams: I didn’t need Aaron Rodgers to be good

As a player with just under 10,000 receiving yards as he heads into his tenth NFL season, Davante Adams has earned his respect since entering the league as the 53rd overall pick in 2014. He’s been named to the All-Pro team three times, while also becoming an eight-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Yet, Adams spent his first eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he and Aaron Rodgers formed one of the most dangerous dynamic duos in the NFL. While Rodgers had several different wideouts he experienced success with across his 18-year career, it’s hard to argue against the idea that Adams was the best.

No other player had more receiving yards or touchdowns catching passes from Rodgers. But after eight seasons, Adams wanted to move on, where he’d have the chance of reconnecting with his former college QB Derek Carr in Las Vegas.

As accomplished as Adams was, for the first time in his NFL career, he’d have to play with a new QB. One who wasn’t a four-time NFL MVP. In other words, the receiver felt he had something to prove.

But the former Fresno State star feels he did just that by once again hauling in 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdown catches. Adams once again was named to the All-Pro team and earned another trip to the Pro Bowl. Now, with some time to reflect on his season, Adams has a message for anyone who ever doubted him.

“Now people can’t say that. That’ll never be the narrative ever again. It proved that I am me,” he says. “A quarterback doesn’t make me. … I make me. And I can do it consistently at this level. You can erase all the numbers. You can just write in: He didn’t need Aaron Rodgers.” Davante Adams on proving himself without Aaron Rodgers

Adams went on to state: “Aaron’s is a hell of a quarterback.” So it’s clear his comments aren’t a shot to his former QB. Adams is simply reminding everyone that it doesn’t matter who his QB is. He’s one of the best receivers in football, no matter what.

With four seasons topping 1,300 yards, including one where he also recorded 18 touchdowns in the same year, it’s safe to say the former Packers receiver has given opponents plenty of headaches in his career, and even now that he’s 30, Adams doesn’t appear ready to slow down any time soon.

Related: 4 NFL rookies with Pro Bowl potential in 2023, including one QB