Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald to miss first ever game due to injury

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald has missed a total of two games throughout his Hall of Fame-worthy nine-year NFL career. Both came back in 2017 and were not a result of an injury. He missed the opener due to a hold out and sat out the finale with the Rams already locked in playoff positioning.

With the last-place Los Angeles Rams set to take on the Seattle Seahawks this coming Sunday, Donald will miss his first career NFL game due to injury.

The Rams announced on Wednesday that Donald will be sidelined to a high-ankle sprain. In fact, he could end up missing the rest of what has been a lost season for the defending Super Bowl champions.

It’s simply stunning that someone of Donald’s ilk playing the defensive tackle position has yet to miss a game due to injury in his career. We’re talking 138 career games with 134 starts. Outside of his absolutely brilliant all-around play, Donald’s ability to be available when needed is one of the reasons he’ll go down as an all-time great defender once the Pittsburgh product ultimately calls it a career.

Aaron Donald’s injury is the latest setback for the Los Angeles Rams

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday that it’s safe to say quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second consecutive game due to a concussion. In the midst of a disastrous season, Stafford has sat out two of the past three games.

Meanwhile, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is on injured reserve himself after undergoing surgery for a high-ankle sprain. The pure volume of players out for the Rams right now is insane. Just look at this list coupled with their average annual salaries.

Matthew Stafford: $40 million

Aaron Donald: $31 million

Cooper Kupp: $26.7 million

Allen Robinson: $15.5 million

Joseph Noteboom: $13.3 million

A’Shawn Robinson: $8.5 million

Yeah, that’s a total of $135 million sidelined to injury. No wonder the Rams find themselves at 3-8 mere months after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

As for Donald, he’s been in the midst of a down season in comparison to what the eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has done throughout his career.

Aaron Donald stats (2022): 49 tackles, 11 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Over the course of the previous five seasons, Donald averaged 29 QB hits, 19 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.

At 31, Donald had considered retirement in the recent past. Depending on what happens with head coach Sean McVay and his future in Los Angeles, the expectation is that this all-time great will consider this option again. It’s in this that there’s a chance Donald has played his last NFL game. If so, what a legendary career it was.