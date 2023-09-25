Aaron Boone on future with New York Yankees: ‘It’s out of my hands’

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees are officially eliminated from the MLB Playoff race as the team plays out the final week of the 2023 season.

To say that this year has been a disappointment for a team that earned a spot in the American League Championship Series after winning 99 games last season would be an understatement.

With these struggles have come obvious questions about Boone’s future in the Bronx as he closes up shop on his sixth season with the Pinstripes.

Boone touched on this in meeting with reporters on Monday ahead of the Yankees’ series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In particular, the embattled manager was asked about his job security.

“No, I don’t worry about it,” Boone said, via ESPN. “It’s out of my hands. I’m completely comfortable with who I am and the things I can control.”

At 78-77 heading into this week’s action, the Yankees are looking to avoid their first losing season since all the way back in 1992.

Despite this, reports have indicated that general manager Brian Cashman does not intend to fire Boone. This means that any decision would have to come from higher up on the food chain. It was back in late-August that Cashman addressed the Yankees’ miserable season and what might transpire in the Big Apple this fall/winter.

“There’s definitely going to be a lot of internal assessments going on,” Cashman said.

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner might opt to take on a larger role when it comes to the decision-making process given the struggles we’ve seen this season. Back in October of 2021, Aaron Boone signed a three-year contract extension that takes him through next season.

“My job is, in my mind, doing everything to head into the offseason to prepare to put us in a better position to try and compete for a championship,” Boone said. “That’s what the goal is, and until they take that away, that’s my focus.”