New York Yankees GM calls season a ‘disaster,’ refuses to commit to Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees entered Wednesday’s game against the Washington Nationals in the midst of a nine-game losing streak. It’s New York’s longest skid since all the way back in 1982.

No one in the Bronx can be happy about how the Pinstripes have played this season. That includes general manager Brian Cashman, who had some rather interesting quotes ahead of Wednesday’s game.

“It’s been a disaster,” Cashman told reporters. “It’s definitely a shock. We’re embarrassed by it.”

At 60-65, the Yankees find themselves in last place in the American League East. They are currently a whopping 17 games behind the upstart Baltimore Orioles in the division and 10 games out of the final wild card spot with 37 games left in the regular season.

Cashman didn’t simply offer up words of criticism directed at himself and the organization. The longtime front office head made it clear that the status quo will not be the name of the game during the winter.

“There’s definitely going to be a lot of internal assessments going on,” Cashman said.

Obviously, the focus is going to turn to embattled manager Aaron Boone. Back in October of 2021, he signed a three-year extension that takes him through the 2024 season. Right now, it’s an open question whether Boone will serve out the duration of that contract.

Aaron Boone very much on the hot seat for the New York Yankees

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Boone, 50, took over as the Yankees’ manager back in 2018. He led them to the postseason in each of his first five seasons, including 100-win campaigns his first two seasons. New York is also coming off a 99-win 2022 campaign.

Even prior to what has been a disastrous past several months, Boone was under the microscope for failing to get New York to a World Series despite stellar regular-season success. Now that the Yankees will likely miss out on the playoffs for just the second time over the past decade, his seat is getting even hotter.

Boone just recently noted that he had a one-on-one with Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner. The manager described the tone of the meeting.

“He’s certainly frustrated, obviously, as we all are,” Boone said. “But I think we’re all in this together and share that kind of same feeling. So I don’t think he’s necessarily pointedly angry at me in these meetings.”

As for Cashman, he’s been with the New York Yankees since all the way back in 1986 when he was hired as an intern by then-owner George Steinbrenner. Cashman has served as the Yankees’ front office head since 1998. He, too, could very well be on the hot seat.