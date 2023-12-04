2023 Heisman Trophy finalists announced: Michael Penix Jr. among the elite four

Michael Penix Jr. is set to lead his Washington Huskies to the College Football Playoff. He might just do so as the latest Heisman Trophy winner.

Finalists for the most prestigious award college football has to offer were announced on Monday. Washington’s quarterback joins fellow signal callers Jayden Daniels (LSU) and Bo Nix (Oregon) as finalists for the award. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. rounds out the top four.

Six of the past seven and all but two players to have won this award since 2009 suited up at quarterback. It’s almost a foregone conclusion that one of the three signal callers this time around will join Caleb Williams and Bryce Young as the most-recent winner.

Michael Penix Jr. should be seen as Heisman Trophy favorite

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Penix Jr stats 2023: 83.3 QBR, 4,218 pass yards, 33-9 TD-INT, 65.9% completion, 3 rush TDs

Not only did Penix Jr. put up some stellar all-around numbers, but he also came up huge in two games against Oregon. Including the Pac-12 Championship this past Friday night, Penix Jr. accounted for 621 passing yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions against Oregon.

The senior also put up three touchdowns in a win over USC back in November, completely outplaying the aforementioned Williams in the process.

In no way does this mean that the other three finalists don’t have a chance.

Daniels (4,946 total yards 50 total TD) and Nix (4,145 passing yards, 40 passing TD) were elite for their respective teams. Perhaps the best wide receiver prospect in modern NFL Draft history, Harrison Jr. tallied 1,211 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns for the Buckeyes.

There was also some thought given to the idea that Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe would find himself as a finalist for the award after leading the Crimson Tide to a win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. After being benched earlier in the season, he led Alabama to 11 consecutive wins and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Milroe heads into the semifinals against Michigan having accounted for nearly 3,200 total yards with 35 total touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Heisman Trophy presentation will be this coming Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.