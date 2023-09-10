Yankees end Brewers’ no-hit bid in 11th, win game in 13th

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton hit a tying two-run homer in the 12th inning and Kyle Higashioka hit a game-winning double in the 13th as the New York Yankees beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Sunday after being held without a hit into the 11th.

Stanton homered off Andrew Chafin after the Brewers went up 3-1 lead on an RBI double by Joey Wiemer and a sacrifice fly by Andruw Monasterio.

Higashioka won it when he doubled against Hoby Milner (2-1) and the ball sailed over left fielder Tyrone Taylor’s head.

Wiemer doubled after being elbowed in the mouth on right fielder Sal Frelick’s leaping catch in the 10th that preserved Milwaukee’s no-hit bit.

Oswaldo Cabrera ended the Brewers’ no-hit bid with a tying double with one out in the 11th off Joel Payamps.

Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Abner Uribe combined for 10 hitless innings and Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead in the 11th on Taylor’s RBI single.

With the game scoreless and runners on first and second, Frelick jumped to make a leaping catch against Anthony Volpe and elbowed Wiemer in the mouth. Wiemer, who entered in the ninth, had a bloody lip from the collision.

Burnes struck out seven and walked two in eight innings, throwing 70 of 109 pitches for strikes before Williams relieved.

The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner retired his first 12 hitters before walking Stanton on his 54th pitch.

Milwaukee has two no-hitters. Burnes combined with Josh Hader on the Brewers’ second, pitching eight innings at Cleveland on Sept. 11, 2021, while throwing 115 pitches. Milwaukee’s first no-hitter was by Juan Nieves on April 15, 1987 against the Orioles.

The Yankees have been no-hit eight times. The last was June 25, 2022, in the Bronx in a combined effort by Houston’s Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly.

The Brewers were blanked by Gerrit Cole and three relievers until Taylor’s hit.

Cole allowed three hits in seven innings.

Cole struck out nine and walked none. He reached 200 strikeouts by fanning Monasterio in the fifth, becoming the first Yankee to have three 200-strikeout seasons.

Anthony Misiewicz (2-0) stranded two in his New York debut.

–Field Level Media