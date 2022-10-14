3 X-factors for game two of New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians ALDS

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Due to inclement weather, game two of the ALDS, between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, was postponed to Friday. The two teams will square off at 1:07 PM Eastern time with a sunny forecast instead. Nestor Cortes will take the mound while the Guardians select Shane Bieber to make his second postseason start. Bieber twirled a one-run masterpiece in game one when he faced the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card.

Game one of the ALDS was dominated by the Yankees, thanks to Gerrit Cole and a trickle of run support. In game two, Cortes is slated to make his first postseason start, while Bieber has some background in the playoffs. The 27-year-old made one previous start in the 2020 Wild Card against the Yankees. He lasted 4.2 innings before the Yanks disposed of him when they squeezed out seven runs.

Moreover, there are a handful of individuals from the Bronx Bombers that may impact the series more than we think. It’s time to select three X-factors and break down how they will come into play in game two.

Matt Carpenter could be ready to make an instant impact

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

After missing nearly two months of action, Matt Carpenter has been reinstated for the ALDS. He was left out of game one but is expected to appear at some point over the course of the series. According to Aaron Boone, “Carpenter looks really good. He had a number of live at-bats and feels really good. Even these last couple of days, he’s continued to move around better. If I needed to, I can put him in the field, but otherwise, I see him as that big bat off the bench.”

The 36-year-old was arguably the hottest hitter on the team for over two months before an injury impeded his season. Carpenter slashed .356/.447/.822 in the month of July before he landed on the injured list following the foul ball incident on August 8th.

Carpenter has fared better off of lefties, but the home run rates differ exponentially. Against righties, Carp blasted 10 home runs, as opposed to five against lefties. For Shane Bieber, who presents a diverse mix of pitches, it won’t be as simple as hunting the fastball. Bieber throws his fastball at a 35% rate, yet he uses it the most out of his repertoire.

The Texas native will join the action sooner than later and is vying to pinch-hit in game two.

Related: MLB games today: ALDS continues with Game 2 matchups

The New York Yankees will get crafty with Jameson Taillon

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Taillon has been in his best shape since 2018, when he boasted a 3.20 ERA. He underwent Tommy John surgery twice and was diagnosed with cancer. Nonetheless, it has been quite the journey for Jamo, and a 32-start season was just the anecdote to put him back on track.

The 30-year-old molded a 3.91 ERA with a second-best 151 strikeouts in his career. Taillon was rough around the edges for some time but finished off strong with a 3.68 ERA in the final month.

Considering Boone has verbally committed to a Cole-Cortes-Severino rotation, that leaves Taillon in the bullpen. This would be the first instance where the big-righty contributed from the pen. Additionally, this may have been in Taillon’s best interest now that his opportunities will vary. For instance, if Cortes doesn’t go as planned on Friday, the Florida native could be next in line.

Related: MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format

Oswaldo Cabrera could make a statement in the playoffs

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Cabrera was immediately promoted after his numbers escalated and broke the game. The Yankees were pleased with their burgeoning prospect and made the right choice of giving him the call to the bigs.

The 23-year-old broke onto the scene the moment he suited up in pinstripes. The month of August was slow until the adjustments were made, and his bat came to life. Cabrera slugged six home runs in the final month with a .476 slugging %. Defensively, Cabrera serves a multitude of roles and occupied every position except for center field (and catcher). His versatility is a major plus for the postseason, as his glove will make an impact wherever he plays.

The Venezuelan did make the game one lineup but didn’t have the night he had hoped for. He commenced three plate appearances and went down swinging twice with a fly out. Despite his struggles in game one, Cabrera is oozing with explosiveness and animation. He needs to settle into the box and channel his energy-driven approach, which can get him going instantly.

Related: Top MLB free agents of 2023: Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge headline top 35 MLB free agency rankings