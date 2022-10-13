Guardians-Yankees Game 2 PPD, rescheduled for Friday

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Game 2 of the American League Division Series pitting the Cleveland Guardians against the host Yankees has been postponed due to sustained inclement weather forecasted in the New York area.

Thursday’s game has been rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

The remainder of the best-of-five series will be played as scheduled. Games 3 and 4 will be played in Cleveland on Saturday and Sunday, while a potential Game 5 would be played in New York on Monday.

The Yankees posted a 4-1 victory in the series opener on Tuesday.

–Field Level Media