fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published October 13, 2022

Guardians-Yankees Game 2 PPD, rescheduled for Friday

Sportsnaut
Sep 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; The tarp is on the field due to rain and a delayed start prior to the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Game 2 of the American League Division Series pitting the Cleveland Guardians against the host Yankees has been postponed due to sustained inclement weather forecasted in the New York area.

Thursday’s game has been rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

The remainder of the best-of-five series will be played as scheduled. Games 3 and 4 will be played in Cleveland on Saturday and Sunday, while a potential Game 5 would be played in New York on Monday.

The Yankees posted a 4-1 victory in the series opener on Tuesday.

–Field Level Media

Share: