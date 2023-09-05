Worrisome new reports arise about Philadelphia Eagles’ top NFL draft pick Jalen Carter

A new report has brought up more worrisome questions about the character of the Philadelphia Eagles’ top 2023 NFL Draft pick, Jalen Carter.

The Philadelphia Eagles are just a few days away from the start of their 2023 campaign and there are some lofty aspirations for the team this season. After falling just short of getting the franchise’s second Super Bowl title earlier this year, the goal is to finish the story and win it all this season.

Many of the key pieces from last season’s roster are back this year and they even added the player many NFL Draft observers thought might be the best talent in this year’s class, Jalen Carter. However, there were some unfortunate scenarios that led to the Eagles shockingly landing the Georgia star with the ninth pick overall in April.

Hours after helping the Georgia Bulldogs win a second straight national title in January, Carter took part in some impromptu high-speed racing that led to the tragic deaths of one of his teammates and a member of the Georgia staff. A follow-up investigation found his recollection of events was questionable, and a warrant for his arrest was posted just days before this year’s NFL Combines.

Philadelphia Eagles found few coaches that would vouch for Jalen Carter

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

That, along with major questions about his work ethic created a negative narrative around the 22-year-old prospect and led to his surprise fall to the back end of the top 10, after there was speculation he could be the top pick overall following the Bulldogs championship victory.

On Monday, some new information came out about Jalen Carter, via ESPN NFL reporter Tim McManus, and they are cause for major concern. Firstly, his report confirmed rumors before the NFL Draft that some of Carter’s coaches at Georgia were unwilling to vouch for him to league talent evaluators.

“Multiple Georgia coaches declined to go to bat for Carter during the pre-draft process, according to sources familiar with the conversations, in part because they had grown disenchanted with his practice habits and attitude. His behavior as a teammate came into question as well,” wrote McManus.

The new Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman had a poor reputation as a teammate, in part, from a practice fight with current Green Bay Packers talent Quay Walker, where Carter reportedly landed a “knockout punch” on his fellow Bulldog.

Furthermore, the decision to take the troubled lineman didn’t occur until the eve of the draft, and to try and build some interest, Carter reportedly reached out to several Philadelphia Eagles executives, including general manager Howie Roseman. To persuade them that “they would get the best version of him and would not regret taking a chance” by selecting him.

While it is believed the Eagles landed a steal with the ninth pick in April, a player with so many questions about work ethic and character is a big reason for Philly fans to wonder if he will ever reach his potential.