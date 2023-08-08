Women’s World Cup roundup: Colombia into quarterfinals with 1-0 win

Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Catalina Usme scored the only goal of the match in the 51st minute and Colombia outlasted Jamaica 1-0 on Tuesday to advance to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals in Melbourne, Australia.

Usme punched a left-footed strike past Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer, first corralling a pass from Ana Guzman from across the box. Colombia is the lowest seeded team left in the Women’s World Cup and advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time.

Catalina Perez made multiple brilliant saves as Jamaica cranked up the pressure in the final 10 minutes and five minutes of extra time. The Colombia goaltender’s next test comes against England on Saturday.

–France 4, Morocco 0

Eugenie Le Sommer scored twice and France dominated Morocco from the open of the Round of 16 match in Adelaide, Australia to reach the quarterfinals. A match with co-host Australia on Saturday is up next.

Le Sommer punched in goals in the 23rd and 70th minute which followed Kadidiatou Diani’s header on a cross behind the defense (15th) and Kenza Dali (20th) getting France on the board early.

Diani has four goals in the tournament.

Morocco registered only one shot and zero shots on goal, and France dominated time of possession at 76 percent.

Australia defeated France in a friendly before the World Cup.

