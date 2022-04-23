WATCH: Woman sprints onto court of Timberwolves-Grizzlies Playoff Game 4, gets tackled

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

There’s just something about Minnesota Timberwolves basketball lately that’s spurned the strangest occurrences. In Game 4 on Saturday night a woman, sitting just behind Wolves owner Glen Taylor suddenly sprinted out onto the court in the third quarter. In what might have been the play of the day, an arena security guard quickly reacted, tackling the woman before she got far.

The oddest part about this latest event is that the play was ongoing. In the previous interruptions, it was during a free-throw shot. This woman had no regard for human life.

It’s unclear what her motive was or what prompted this latest move, but it doesn’t appear as though she got her message across. She also appeared to have a partner in crime, who appeared to have an old-school video recorder that appeared to be shooting all along.

watch the second row, the security guard was putting in detective work pic.twitter.com/09fFb0Zvrd — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 24, 2022

During their play-in game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Glue Girl was born when a woman actually attempted to glue her forearm to the hardwood during play. This occurred at the Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Not to be outdone, during Game 1 of the first round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, another animal rights activist/protester took action, chaining herself to the basket base under the hoop. Unlike the other two protests/interruptions, this one occurred in Memphis.

Obviously all three people were quickly ejected from the arena in each situation. It’s dumb, as they say, don’t try this at home.

For what it’s worth, the Timberwolves are 2-0 when a fan rushes onto the court this season. But let’s please not ever see this crap again.

