Williams sisters eliminated in Round 1 doubles match at U.S. Open

The tennis community was on the edge of their seats all night on Thursday with Venus and Serena Williams pairing up again for another vintage doubles set at the U.S. Open. It was their first appearance at the event as a doubles team since 2014. With emotions running high and the intensity at an all-time high, it was Lucie Hradecka, 37, and Linda Noskova, 17, of the Czech Republic who ended up with the win.

With the Williams sisters coming into this matchup with 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together, their chemistry was no match for their opponents, who had never even played a pro tournament together.

The Czech duo won the first set 7-6(5), and then took the second as well, 6-4, and that was enough to send the Williams sisters home for the night. It may not be what the tennis fans on hand were rooting for, but they got a heck of a show.

U.S. Open doubles set may be Williams Sisters’ last match together

While Venus Williams will continue on in her professional tennis career, her younger sister, Serena is set to retire at the age of 41. Clearly, that factor was on the minds and in the hearts of both Williams sisters, as well as everyone in attendance. They knew what they were witnessing could be history.

All the emotions after the Williams Sisters play what may be their final match together. pic.twitter.com/QnfQo96JGF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2022

Though her doubles days at the U.S. Open with her sister Venus are done, Serena is still standing in the solo sets, as she defeated the No. 2 seeded Anett Kontaveit in the second round on Wednesday. She takes on Alja Tomljanovic on Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Ticket prices for Serena’s next match are already through the roof to see what could be the final set in her solos career.

It’s safe to say, Serena will have thousands of fans rooting for her to continue on, just so they can keep seeing her flourish on the tennis court, as she’s done for decades.

