White Sox reinstate Eloy Jimenez from injured list

The Chicago White Sox returned outfielder Eloy Jimenez from his injury rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Birmingham on Sunday and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list.

Jimenez was expected to be sidelined four to six weeks after undergoing an appendectomy on May 6.

The White Sox inserted him into Sunday’s lineup, playing right field and batting second against the Detroit Tigers.

Jimenez, 26, is batting .258 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 25 games this season. He has started 22 games as designated hitter and three in right field, but he is expected to see more time in the outfield to keep Jake Burger’s bat in the lineup at DH.

Jimenez, a fifth-year pro, hit 31 homers as a rookie and has 75 over four-plus seasons. He has a .274 career average and 226 RBIs in 341 games.

Also Sunday, the White Sox optioned outfielder Adam Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte.

Haseley, 27, is batting .222 with two RBIs in 26 games this season.

He is a career .259 hitter with five homers and 43 RBIs in 156 career games with the Philadelphia Phillies and White Sox.

