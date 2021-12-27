Western Michigan cruises past Nevada in Quick Lane Bowl

Dec 27, 2021; Detroit, MI, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back Sean Tyler (9) returns a kickoff for a touchdown in the first half against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the 2021 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Kaleb Eleby threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another as Western Michigan rolled past Nevada 52-24 in the Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit on Monday.

Sean Tyler rushed for 146 yards on 14 carries and also had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as the Broncos (8-5) notched their second bowl victory in program history. Jaxson Kincaide, a Nevada transfer, had 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Western Michigan.

The Broncos’ previous bowl victory came in the 2015 Bahamas Bowl against Middle Tennessee.

Devonte Lee rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown Monday for the Wolf Pack (8-5). Nate Cox was limited to 121 passing yards and a touchdown throw.

Interim coach Vai Taua coached the Wolf Pack in place of Jay Norvell, who accepted Colorado State’s head-coaching job after the regular season ended.

Nevada’s No. 1 quarterback, Carson Strong, who threw 36 touchdown passes this season, opted to skip the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft.

Western Michigan led 31-10 at halftime.

Nevada scored first on Brandon Talton’s 32-yard field goal, set up by Lee’s 34-yard run. The Broncos responded on the next play as Tyler returned Julian Diaz’s kickoff 100 yards for a score.

The Broncos made it 14-3 midway through the opening quarter on Eleby’s 74-yard scoring pass to Corey Crooms, who beat the defense down the left sideline.

Parker Sampson’s 22-yard field goal in the first minute of the second quarter extended Western Michigan’s lead to 14 points.

Lee scored on a 1-yard run, a touchdown set up by his 20-yard run, with 11:15 left in the half. The Broncos answered with Eleby’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Brett Borske.

Kincaide scored on a 7-yard run with 2:01 left in the half.

Tyler’s 70-yard run set up Eleby’s 1-yard touchdown plunge early in the second half. Nevada’s Toa Taua scored on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter. Kincaide scored on a 7-yard run with 8:57 remaining to put Western Michigan ahead 45-17.

Cox hooked up with Jamaal Bell on an 18-yard touchdown pass with 5:05 left to complete Nevada’s scoring.

