WePlay Academy League Season 6 adds Flames Ascent, MIBR Academy

Credit: WePlay Esports

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament WePlay Academy League returns for its sixth season starting Monday, with some notable additions.

Flames Ascent and MIBR Academy are joining the event for developing esports players, along with another 12 teams from across the globe, who will compete for a total prize pool of $100,000.

In the final season of 2022, the WePlay Academy League will begin with a group stage Monday through Oct. 28, move on to a gauntlet stage on Oct. 29-30, and conclude with the playoff stage a month later (Nov. 18-20).

The full announced list of teams:

OG Academy

Apeks Rebels

FURIA Academy

NAVI Junior

Fnatic Rising

BIG. OMEN Academy

00Prospects

Spirit Academy

YN.GamerPlay

mouz NXT

Astralis Talent

ENCE Academy

MIBR Academy

Flames Ascent

–Field Level Media