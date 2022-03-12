WATCH: UFC Vegas 50 prelims opens with flying knee knockout

The UFC Vegas 50 prelims opened up with a bang when Azamat Murzakanov put Tafon Nchukwi to sleep with a filthy flying knee.

Russia’s Murzakanov was making his promotional debut on Saturday inside the UFC APEX. On an August 2021 episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, the 35-year-old earned his UFC contract with a first-round technical knockout of Matheus Scheffel. Well, he topped that in Las Vegas during his first official appearance as a member of the UFC roster.

Heading into the bout, Murzakanov was a -190 favorite over “Da Don,” despite his heavy-hitting Cameroonian opponent already being a three-fight Octagon veteran, and having won over solid UFC competitors in Mike Rodriguez and Jamie Pickett. However, on Saturday night he met his match in “The Professional.”

Azamat Murzakanov opens UFC Vegas 50 prelims with flying knee KO

A flying knee knockout to start #UFCVegas50 💥 pic.twitter.com/8n8kfZQfuf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 12, 2022

Just 44 seconds into the pair’s bout, Murzakanov unloaded with a flying knee that was poorly defended and hit its target dead on. The strike so badly hurt Nchukwi that he offered no defense whatsoever when he hit the ground as Murzakanov closed in on his fallen foe.

In a show of outstanding sportsmanship, Murzakanov did not follow up on his knockout knee and allowed the referee to jump in and end the fight mercifully at the 4:17 mark of the opening frame.

The win moved Murzakanov’s record to 11-0 as he earned the eighth knockout win of his career. Nchukwi fell to 6-2 overall and suffered the first KO loss of his career.