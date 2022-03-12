Jake Paul makes unique offer to UFC for cage fight with Conor McGregor

Jake Paul’s crusade to get increased pay for UFC fighters, bother Dana White, and even get a fight with MMA superstar Conor McGregor continues.

Paul’s consistent jabs at the UFC and president Dana White over the last year have been a source of headline fodder for combat sports outlets. Paul’s persistence at nagging White has been so effective that it forced a rare event. A direct response from the UFC boss to try and quiet the popular YouTuber turned pugilist.

Of course, nothing can shut up the undefeated boxer currently, and on Saturday the 25-year-old saw fit to take a moment out from his day and make a special fight offer to White. Featuring McGregor, the Octagon, and his latest attempt to make the promotion increase athlete pay across the board.

Jake Paul challenges UFC to make a cage fight against Conor McGregor

“Dana – Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor. If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again. Deal?”

Fighters at the lowest rung of the UFC pay scale reportedly earn base salaries that give them anywhere from $10,000 to $30,000 to fight and another $10,000 to $30,000 to win. In just his fifth bout as a prizefighter, Paul allegedly earned $1.5 million to hand former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, a sixth-round knockout loss in their December rematch.

Paul vs McGregor would likely be a huge hit on PPV

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday’s tweet follows up on a post from the day before where the 5-0 boxer claimed he could KO the former two-division UFC champ with his Godly right hand. “I would KO Conor in boxing or MMA. Right hand of God,” he wrote.

In various combat sports circles, a Paul vs McGregor fight has been suggested on several occasions. Not only because the Irishman is a favored talent of White and was allowed to face Floyd Mayweather, Jr. in boxing four years ago, but because the bout would likely bank big box office returns.

Both are two of the most recognized names in their sport currently. Despite the “Notorious” one’s recent two-fight losing streak — he is and will likely remain for years — the greatest draw in cage fighting. His bout with Mayweather in 2018 had the second highest pay-per-view buys in combat sports history.

McGregor is expected to return to action in the fall following surgery on a fractured leg he suffered in a second consecutive loss to Dustin Poirier this past summer. He is currently ranked tenth in our UFC lightweight rankings.