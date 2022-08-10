Washington Wizards celebrating 25th anniversary by teasing throwback jerseys featuring old logo

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Many fans of the Washington Wizards still prefer the days when they were known as the Bullets instead. Well the Wizards are turning back the clock, but not quite that far.

Instead, the Wizards seem to be capitalizing on the 25th anniversary of the 1997 rebrand, when they went from the Bullets to the Wizards. They once again had a major change in their look, changing their team colors and their logo, which led to major jersey changes starting with the 2011-12 season.

Now in preparation for the 2022-23 season, the Wizards seem to be teasing the idea of bringing back the look from the 1997 rebrand, as a throwback, alternate uniform to be featured in select games this upcoming season.

By showing the date of August 11, this seems to hint that we may get the full jersey reveal at some point tomorrow. Stay tuned for the full look.

Related: Washington Wizards rookie Johnny Davis projected to have a minimal role to start 2022 season

Bradley Beal seems on board with the Washington Wizards throwback

While it feels like franchise player Bradley Beal has been around in D.C. forever, he never got to play in the jerseys which many associate with Gilbert Arenas and eventually John Wall, who both enjoyed great careers in the blue and gold.

Beal joined the team the year after the jersey change, when the Wizards selected the talented scorer third overall in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Despite having no ties to them himself, Beal has clearly embraced the Wizards and their history. But how does he feel about the throwback teaser? Pretty good, it seems. Beal retweeted a photoshopped mock of him being placed in the jerseys, giving us a glimpse of what to expect.

Beal has become a three-time All-Star, averaging 22.1 PPG, shooting 37.2% from three in his ten seasons with the Wizards. Now he’ll get to wear similar jerseys to many other D.C. legends who came before him, starting in 2022.

Related: How a Collin Sexton trade to Washington Wizards could work