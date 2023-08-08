Washington Wizards insider gives a major update on Wes Unseld’s job status in ’23-’24

Despite a couple of sub-.500 seasons as the team’s head coach, the new Washington Wizards front office has a few notable fans of Wes Unseld Jr.

After three straight losing seasons, the Wizards hired former assistant Wes Unseld Jr. before the 2021-2022 season with the hope that the first-time head coach could use the solid talent the team had and bring them back to prominence. However, after two campaigns their streak of losing years has extended to five.

Without a doubt, injuries to star Bradley Beal had a major effect on their results over the last two seasons. But it seems like there was still enough talent on the roster where they could have faired better than the 35-47 record they had the last two years with Unseld Jr. manning the ship.

Their performance has been more than enough to wonder if the coach could be on the hot seat heading into 2023-2024, but that does not seem to be the case.

Washington Wizards record (’22-’23): 35-47

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this year, the organization installed a new president and general manager. With new management regimes, there is the common belief they also prefer to work with coaches they choose and it puts incumbents in a difficult spot if they aren’t successful. This only adds to the idea Unseld Jr. could be in trouble. However, on Tuesday, The Athletic’s Washington Wizards insider Josh Robbins revealed the 47-year-olds job is quite safe next season.

“New Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger and new Wizards general manager Will Dawkins have indicated they highly regard Unseld. When I asked Winger in early June to describe the dynamic of inheriting a head coach who was originally hired by someone else, Winger noted Unseld had interviewed for the Los Angeles Clippers’ head-coaching job in 2020 and that Unseld had been ‘very impressive’ during that process.

“‘I think that he has a great basketball mind. I think he’s got a great basketball personality,” said Winger. “I think that he’s here to make everybody else’s job a little bit easier, the players particularly, and I’m here to make his job a little bit easier. I think we’re going to have a nice synergy together.”

In an era where NBA head coaches seem to have a shorter leash than ever, the Washington Wizards are certainly bucking the trend after five straight losing seasons with two different coaches. They may be hoping the combo of Kyle Kuzma and new addition Jordan Poole can employ Unseld Jr.’s style of play better than previous lineups.