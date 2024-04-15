NFL executives name ‘likely’ QB Washington Commanders will draft No. 2 overall

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders fielded trade offers for weeks on the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the front office underwhelmed by the offers, it appears the Commanders will take a quarterback second overall with a favorite emerging.

Washington would’ve loved to take quarterback Caleb Williams, a local native who would’ve been an instant boost for ticket sales. However, with the Chicago Bears committed to taking Williams at No. 1 overall, Washington must choose between the next tier of quarterback prospects.

The choice comes down to Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy. Maye was viewed as the overwhelming favorite heading into the pre-draft process, but his stock has taken a hit. Meanwhile, McCarthy’s name has steadily risen up mock draft with more NFL Draft rumors suggesting he is in play at No. 2 overall.

While the buzz connecting McCarthy to Washington appears to be more smoke than substance, there does seem to be a growing belief over which of the two quarterbacks will be chosen between Maye and Daniels.

In a poll of NFL executives conducted by ESPN‘s Jordan Reid and Matt Miller, a majority of the 12 asked about the Commanders’ selection said that Daniels is the “most likely” pick.

As Miller explained, from conversations with NFL personnel, coaches are higher on Daniels than Maye and not a single coach believed Maye should be drafted ahead of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

The former LSU Tigers quarterback showed outstanding growth as a passer in 2023, improving both his decision-making and accuracy. While he is inclined to bolt when pressured and will need to demonstrate a willingness to throw over the middle, Daniels seems to be viewed as more pro-ready than Maye.

If Daniels is the pick, the Commanders’ offense in 2024 would look relatively similar to what Kliff Kingsbury did with Kyler Murray when they were together with the Arizona Cardinals. While Washington’s offensive line remains a major work in progress, the team’s receiving corps should help its rookie quarterback right away.