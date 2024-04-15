NFL scout expects Chicago Bears to make this big move with No. 9 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears have the first and ninth overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft order, allowing them to land two elite talents at critical positions to build around. While the first overall pick is locked in, there have been far more NFL rumors about what happens at No. 9 overall.

Even before the Justin Fields trade, Chicago intended to draft quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. He’s made that decision even more likely with a strong pre-draft process, including a private meeting with the team that went very well.

Related: Chicago Bears mock draft 2024

Things get more interesting at No.9 overall. Chicago has been tied to a variety of positions, ranging from offensive tackle or wide receiver to edge rusher or defensive tackle. With the Bears roster in much better shape than it was a year ago, there’s more flexibility for general manager Ryan Poles.

While there had been some speculation about Chicago trading up from the ninth pick, that has since been refuted. However, one NFC scout believes he already knows what the Bears will do with the ninth pick.

Related: NFL executive offers strong criticism of Chicago Bears

Speaking to Matt Miller and Jordan Reid of ESPN, an NFC area scout said he would be shocked if the Bears end up making the ninth overall pick. Instead, he’s confident a trade-down is coming.

“I’d be shocked if they make that pick at nine. Poles loves to move around and build through the draft, and that roster still needs help in some spots Anonymous NFC scout on what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 9 pick, GM Ryan Poles

Related: Fantasy football rookie rankings 2024

While moving down would take Chicago out of range to draft a wide receiver like Rome Odunze, it could be the best thing for the franchise. Outside of the two first-round picks, the Bears only draft picks in 2024 come at No. 75 and No. 122 overall.

Moving down would provide Poles with a lot more ammunition to navigate the draft board and it could even supply him with future picks. As his trade with the Carolina Panthers demonstrated, Poles likes to collect future assets that he can either flip later or get even more value from than he paid for.