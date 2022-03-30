More Washington Commanders drama: Alex Smith blasts the organization

Led by embattled owner Daniel Snyder, the Washington Commanders’ organization has been under a microscope for some time now.

Most recently, allegations came to light regarding Snyder directly as the franchise faces a defining moment. That includes widespread workplace misconduct allegations and a toxic environment since Snyder took over as Washington’s owner all the way back in 1999.

We’re now hearing from one former member of the Commanders’ organization in that of Alex Smith. To say the former quarterback blasted Maryland-based franchise would be an understatement.

“There’s a lot of noise. There’s a lot of distractions, that entire organization, everything surrounding it, and deservedly so. It’s been flawed the last 20 years.” Alex Smith on the Washington Commanders, via the Rich Eisen Show

A former No. 1 overall pick of the San Francisco 49ers, Smith played in Washington from 2018-20 after being acquired in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs. To say that he has first-hand knowledge of the organization would be an understatement.

Daniel Snyder news at the forefront of Washington Commanders issues

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

It was just earlier this week that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell touched on allegations against Snyder. In said press conference, Goodell made sure to note that Snyder is no longer playing a day-to-day role with the Commanders.

“Dan Snyder has not been involved in day-to-day operations. Don’t believe he’s been at the facility at all, and when we continue to have league matters, Tanya (Snyder’s wife) has represented the team as the CEO both on a day-to-day basis, but also here with the league. She represented the club here and that will continue for at least the foreseeable future, but Dan and I will talk about that at some point.” Roger Goodell on Daniel Snyder situation (March 29, 2022)

Back in July of 2021, Washington was fined $10 million following an NFL investigation into allegations of widespread workplace misconduct against the Washington Commanders.

Said fine came after Snyder announced that his wife, Tanya, was named co-CEO of the organization and was going to take over his role in day-to-day operations of the team.

Since then, things have spiraled completely out of control. Previously, there were no direct allegations against Snyder. That changed when the U.S. House of Representatives’ Oversight Committee held a public discussion on allegations against the Commanders.

In said discussion, former Washington employee Tiffani Johnston claimed that videos were made of Commanders’ cheerleaders for Snyder’s entertainment. The videos were siad to be “soft-porn” in nature.

Former Commanders cheerleader and director of marketing Malanie Coburn backed up said claims while adding new allegations against Snyder.

“Coburn alleges she was invited to sleep at the owner’s home in Colorado after a drunken ‘awards trip’ dinner. She was allegedly asked to stay in the basement ‘because the men had invited prostitutes back.’” Sportsnaut report on Washington Commanders situation (February 3, 2022)

At this point, it seems to be inevitable that Snyder will be forced to sell the Commanders. When that might happen remains to be seen.

But as more former members of the organization come forward like Smith, the NFL will be forced to come down on Snyder.

The league is all about PR optics. And right now, things are not great on that front with former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filing a class-action suit claiming systemic racism on the part of the league and its teams.

Meanwhile, the recent traded of Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns has put the NFL front and center due to the widespread allegations of sexual assault that have been levied in the quarterback’s direction.