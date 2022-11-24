Buffalo Bills star Von Miller carted off field with knee injury, ruled out

Future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller has been a huge presence in his first season with the Buffalo Bills, recording eight sacks in 10 games heading into Thursday’s outing against the Detroit Lions.

The hope here is that Miller will be able to continue producing at a high level after what we saw in the first half of Thanksgiving’s matchup against Detroit. Miller was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury on this play.

The play where star #Bills pass rusher Von Miller injured himself pic.twitter.com/PLleMOkCfx — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 24, 2022

There’s no indication one way or another how serious the injury was. But from what we see on the replay, it doesn’t look good. Miller was carted off the field and almost immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game by the Bills.

We’re not going to speculate about what happened here outside of Miller suffering a knee injury. With that said, others around the NFL took to social media to question the turf inside Ford Field in Detroit.

This has been a major point of contention around the NFL in recent years. That is to say, artificial turf causing some serious lower-body injury.

Related: Sportsnaut’s NFL defense rankings

Von Miller injury and its impact

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Again, we’re not going to speculate about the severity of the injury. The Bills will have update following Thursday’s game. What we do know is that Miller, a former Super Bowl MVP and eight-time Pro Bowler, is key to Buffalo’s success.

Von Miller stats (2022): 11 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Even in a part-time role, the 33-year-old Miller has proven himself to be a major force. That’s why Buffalo inked him to a massive six-year, $120 million contract this past spring.

We’ll have further updates about Miller’s status as soon as they become available.