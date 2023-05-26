Virtus.pro disband PUBG Mobile roster

Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Virtus.pro are disbanding their PUBG Mobile roster, the organization announced Friday.

“In the two years since the signing of the first PUBG Mobile roster, our club has gained significant experience in competitive mobile gaming, which should help us further develop this promising area,” Virtus.pro said in a news release. “The club retains a slot in Europe, but we are also considering options with different squads in other regions.”

The players and coach are now free agents. They are: Aleksey “Purp1e” Asanov, Monlam “OFHAZE” Tsydypov, Nelik “Folly” Prodan, Maxim “SINGLE” Starovetsky and coach Cristian-Roman “Kompot_trash” Corbu.

Based in Russia, Virtus.pro have won major titles in the Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive platforms.

–Field Level Media