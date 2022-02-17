Victor Oladipo moves to 5-on-5 drills but ‘no imminent date’ set for return to Miami Heat

Feb 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Although Victor Oladipo is slowly inching closer to getting back into action for the Miami Heat, coach Erik Spoelstra says no date is set for his return to the court.

The Heat (37-21) did not make major changes at the NBA trade deadline, and they really didn’t need to as they sit in the number two spot in the NBA eastern conference. That doesn’t mean they won’t eventually have a major card to play in terms of roster additions.

Two-time all-star Oladipo has yet to suit up for the team in 2021-2022 after undergoing surgery on his quad tendon in May. The process has been a slow one for the former Indiana Pacers star, but his recovery progression took a major step forward this week when he was sent to the team’s G-League affiliate to begin five-on-five workouts.

Spoelstra on Oladipo, “There is no imminent date or announcement” about a return. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 17, 2022

Yet, despite the positive news don’t expect the 29-year-old to join his teammates, and give them an extra boost heading into the playoffs just yet. South Florida Sun-Sentinel NBA writer Ira Winderman tweeted on Thursday that coach Spoelstra made it clear the team has “no imminent date or announcement” ready in regards to the guard’s return.

Oladipo ruptured his tendon in January 2019 while playing for the Indiana Pacers. Playing only 52 games over two seasons following the surgery. He was then forced to undergo a second surgery on the quad last year because the initial procedure did not fix the original issues with the tendon.

They acquired Oladipo midway through 2021, however, he was only able to play four games for the team and averaged a career-low 12 points per game.

For his career, the University of Indiana product has averaged 17 points, nearly five boards, and four assists per game.