2023 USFL power rankings: New Orleans Breakers stay on top ahead of Week 6

Just months removed from the Birmingham Stallions winning the 2022 USFL Championship, we’re back, divvying up the best and the worst from the United States Football League. With only eight franchises participating, the USFL power rankings are much shorter than what we’d see in the NFL but not too different than what we see in the XFL.

Yet, of course, the USFL is an entirely separate entity with its own coaches, players, and teams. While football is football in some ways, the USFL is truly a unique brand with a growing fanbase.

Let’s dive into our 2023 USFL power rankings, looking at every team after Week 5 of the regular season.

8. Philadelphia Stars (2-3)

After losing to the Stallions by just three points in the USFL Championship, the Philadelphia Stars entered the 2023 season with a massive chip on their shoulders. Yet, once they led the USFL in scoring, the Stars, highlighted by quarterback Case Cookus, appeared to be Championship contenders. Unfortunately, an injury to Cookus in the fourth quarter robbed their chances of hoisting the trophy.

But Cookus is back to 100% now, and head coach Bart Andrus is ready for his second season leading the Stars. Hopefully, it comes with a better defensive effort, too, as the Stars did finish in a tie for the second-most points allowed in the league in 2022.

We haven’t seen that defensive surge yet, as Philadelphia has allowed 26 points per game through five weeks. That just won’t cut it if the Stars are going to average 18 points per contest. The Stars are the worst team in the USFL, and they’re losing the point differential battle by 40.

7. Memphis Showboats (2-3)

Everything feels different for the Memphis Showboats this season. While many of the same players return, the team formerly known as the Tampa Bay Bandits is now the Showboats, moving cities, changing uniforms, and moving forward with Brady White at QB. After scoring the second-fewest points in the USFL, changes were needed. We’ll see if the Showboats can generate any steam.

Very little has gone right for the Showboats in 2023. Their point differential is the second-worst, with the Showboats being outscored by their opponents by 22 points. Yet, two of their losses have been by just four points, with one ugly blowout to Birmingham skewing the numbers.

6. Michigan Panthers (2-3)

After finishing with the USFL’s second-worst record, yet winning the final showdown of the season, the Michigan Panthers “earned” the No. 1 overall pick in the USFL college draft. But this isn’t the NFL Draft. How much can Michigan’s talent injection make a difference? Will the Panthers take a leap after Jeff Fisher stepped down as head coach, with the experienced Mike Nolan taking over?

So far so good, as the Panthers looked dominant in Week 1, scoring a USFL-best 29 points while allowing just 13. We saw Josh Love complete 18-of-20 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. But the Panthers came back down to earth in Week 3, scoring just 13 points as the offense fluttered. The effort hasn’t been much better since, with the Panthers scoring the second-fewest points in the USFL so far.

5. Pittsburgh Maulers (2-3)

The 2022 Pittsburgh Maulers scored the fewest points in the USFL while tying for allowing the most. This was easily the worst USFL team a year ago, but now Ray Horton has taken over as head coach. Joining Horton will be the 31st pick from the 2017 NFL Draft, linebacker Reuben Foster. Who knows? Maybe the next USFL star comes from the Maulers? That’s the beauty of the unknown.

The Maulers should be concerned about their offense at this point. Their scoring attack ranks dead last in the USFL, averaging just 16.4 points per game. But we did see Pittsburgh come within one score of defeating the Breakers in the season opener, and they’re improving each week, so maybe the Maulers are closer to a turnaround than we think.

USFL power rankings 2023: Best of the best

4. New Jersey Generals (2-3)

Although they couldn’t maintain enough momentum to reach the Championship, the New Jersey Generals tied for the best record in the USFL in 2022. Breakout star KaVontae Turpin moved onto the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, but Darius Victor, the USFL’s Offensive Player of the Year, returns at running back. The Generals have become the best rushing team in the USFL, with Trey Williams and Kingston Davis playing a factor too.

We saw plenty evidence of the Generals’ strong ground game in Week 1, dashing for 197 yards, but it led to just 10 points from the offense. Victor is once again leading a strong rushing attack for the generals, and dual-threat QB De’Andre Johnson is also proving to be a headache for opponents with 255 rushing yards through five games. Yet, finding success through the air has been a much bigger challenge and is likely the biggest reason why the Generals have just two wins.

3. Houston Gamblers (3-2)

After struggling to get anything going in 2022, the Houston Gamblers have a new head coach in Curtis Johnson, along with first-year dual-threat QB Kenji Bahar running the show. Both are unproven. We’re not willing to place our bets on a quick turnaround by the Gamblers just yet, but they are improving.

It took three weeks, but the Gamblers finally got their first win of the 2023 season, but they haven’t lost since. Allowing 129 points through five games is far from ideal, but they also have scored the second-most points so far. If Bahar can find more consistency through the air, the Gamblers might be able to reach contender status, but not if that defense continues to struggle.

2. Birmingham Stallions (3-2)

Proving they were the best USFL team last season, the Birmingham Stallions remained on top of our USFL power rankings heading into the season. Lou Holtz returned as head coach, and he has his quarterbacks, J’Mar Smith and Alex McGough, with him. Smith, in particular, has been working with Holtz for seven years, dating back to their days at Louisiana Tech.

In addition to having stable leadership, the effective backfield led by running backs Bo Scarbrough and C.J. Marable return, which should lead to a strong rushing attack.

But once the Breakers knocked the Stallions off their stead, we can’t justify Birmingham as the top dog anymore. Yet Birmingham does still lead the highest-scoring offense in the USFL. In other words, we still see the Stallions as a contender.

1. New Orleans Breakers (4-1)

The New Orleans Breakers were respectable last season, reaching the playoffs while having the USFL’s best defense. Yet, they still swapped head coaches and quarterbacks. Larry Fedora and Kyle Sloter are out, and John DeFilippo and McLeod Bethel-Thompson are in, but will the results be better or worse?

The Breakers have been the most improved team in the USFL in 2023. They currently rank third in the USFL in scoring while pacing with the league’s best record. Not only do the Breakers have the USFL’s leading passer, they also have the leading rusher and receiver in what’s been a nearly unstoppable offense through five weeks.