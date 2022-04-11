2022 USFL teams, coaches, and star players

George Walker IV / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The USFL is making a comeback in a big way, giving fans a new football league to follow. USFL teams have already conducted the draft and soon games will kick off, but who’s all involved? What are the teams in the USFL? Are there any familiar names involved? Who are the biggest USFL football stars among the coaches and players? We have all those answers and more down below.

List of USFL teams, coaches

North Division

Michigan Panthers – Coached by Jeff Fisher

New Jersey Generals – Coached by Mike Riley

Philadelphia Stars – Coached by Bart Andrus

Pittsburgh Maulers – Coached by Kirby Wilson

South Division

Birmingham Stallions – Coached by Skip Holtz

Houston Gamblers – Coached by Kevin Sumlin

New Orleans Breakers – Coached by Larry Fedora

Tampa Bay Bandits – Coached by Todd Haley

Breaking down the USFL star players

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike the list of USFL head coaches, there isn’t a name like Jeff Fisher involved on the player side, but there are still several others football fans will recognize, either from their college days or from other independent football leagues aside from the NFL.

When the United States Football League conducted their player draft to fill out the 38-man rosters, the Michigan Panthers selected former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson No. 1 overall.

Patterson went undrafted in 2020, before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. He didn’t last long in the NFL before signing on in Canada to play in the CFL in 2021. Once considered a five-star prospect by several recruiting sources, now Patterson gets another chance to lead a franchise, this time in the USFL.

Unlike the NFL, player salaries are all equal in the USFL, but there are still some players who enter the league with a higher profile than others. Here’s a list of some of the most notable names for the start of the 2022 USFL season:

Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan Panthers

Jordan Ta’amu, QB, Tampa Bay Bandits

Clayton Thorson, QB, Houston Gamblers

Alex McGough, QB, Birmingham Stallions

Kyle Lauletta, QB, Pittsburgh Maulers

Kyle Sloter, QB, New Orleans Breakers

Freedom Akinmoladun, DE, Philadelphia Stars

Isaiah Battle, OT, Pittsburgh Maulers

Paxton Lynch, QB, Michigan Panthers

A complete list of USFL draft picks can be found here. The official USFL start date kicks off Saturday, April 16. Stay tuned for more USFL news throughout the season.

Related: USFL games today: 2022 schedule, how to watch, odds, and more