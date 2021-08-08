USA Women’s Basketball wins seventh straight Olympic gold medal

Aug 8, 2021; Saitama, Japan; United States centre Brittney Griner (15) takes a selfie as the United States celebrates winning the gold medal in the women’s basketball gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Saitama Super Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The USA women’s basketball team continued their Olympic domination winning their seventh straight gold medal following a 90-75 win over host country Japan.

The win gives Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi each their fifth career Olympic gold medals. This makes them the only basketball players in Olympic history to ever win five gold medals. In addition, Bird is the oldest basketball player to win a gold medal in the Olympics.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner led the U.S. with 30 points, shooting 14-of-18 from the field adding with blocks. Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson capped off her first Olympics in style, stuffing the stat sheet with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, seven rebounds, five assists and five blocks.

Seattle Storm forward and reigning WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart also had a great all-around performance finishing with 14 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks.

In what could possibly be their final Olympic game, Sue Bird finished with seven points, three rebounds and three assists while Diana Taurasi had seven points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Japan also makes history by taking home the silver medal as it is the first time in history that they have won a medal in the Olympics for basketball.

They were led by Maki Takada with 17 points followed by Nako Motohashi who recorded 16 points connecting on four three-pointers adding five rebounds and four assists.

The WNBA will return from the Olympic break for a one-off on August 12 when the Connecticut Sun face the Seattle Storm to conclude the Commissioner’s Cup followed by all teams returning to play on August 15.