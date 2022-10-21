U.S. Bank Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - Darb02 - Wiki Commons

Many would argue, there’s not a bad seat in the house at U.S. Bank Stadium, and many locals would agree. For anyone who’s ever experienced first-hand a Minnesota Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium, they’ll be eager to tell you how it’s the greatest football stadium ever built. From the state-of-the-art design, to the incredible lighting and impressive video boards, U.S. Bank Stadium is the place to be in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Here’s everything you should know before visiting U.S. Bank Stadium.

Where is U.S. Bank Stadium located?

U.S. Bank Stadium is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The address of U.S. Bank Stadium is 401 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Who plays at U.S. Bank Stadium?

The Minnesota Vikings play at U.S. Bank Stadium.

What is the capacity of the U.S. Bank Stadium?

The capacity at U.S. Bank Stadium is 73,000, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the gates open at U.S. Bank Stadium?

U.S. Bank Stadium gates will open two hours before kickoff.

Related: NFL games today

How much is the parking at U.S. Bank Stadium?

Credit – vikings.com

U.S. Bank Stadium does not directly manage any public parking areas, although the Mills Fleet Farm parking garage is connected via skyway to U.S. Bank Stadium to keep you insulated from the elements while you commute to the game. You can expect to pay between $20 to $40 for parking. You will want to leave early enough to find parking if Mills Fleet Farm’s parking garage is full.

Can you tailgate at U.S. Bank Stadium?

usbankstadium.com

Yes, you can tailgate at U.S. Bank Stadium. Tailgating for all weekend games opens five hours before kick-off. Tailgating for all weekday games is open three hours before kickoff. We suggest arriving early because parking for tailgating is limited.

Can you watch warm-ups of the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium?

Before the game, you can watch the football team’s warm-up at U.S. Bank Stadium. You can head down to section 100 and see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

Related: Top-selling NFL jerseys: Shop Minnesota Vikings jerseys

What can you bring to U.S. Bank Stadium?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and are not any larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ can be brought into the stadium.

Can you bring food and water to U.S. Bank Stadium?

Food and water are not allowed in U.S. Bank Stadium.

Is U.S. Bank Stadium cashless?

U.S. Bank Stadium is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at U.S. Bank Stadium?

Suites at U.S. Bank Stadium cost between $10,000-$35,000 depending on the event and game. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury suite is a private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

Loft suites are located on the sidelines of U.S. Bank Stadium and will include 18 tickets.

Norseman Suites are located just 36 rows from the field and offer some of the best vantage points to watch Vikings football.

Turf suites are located at field level on the Vikings side of the field, with players on the Vikings bench often just feet away. These suites can accommodate groups of up to 24 guests.

The Mini-Turf Suites are located directly behind the Vikings bench and closest to the action. To enter the suite, you must pass through the Delta Sky360 Club, the same club where the Vikings players enter and exit the playing field.

Touchdown suites are located at each end zone of the U.S. Bank Stadium. They will include up to 24 tickets.

Cabin Suites at U.S. Bank Stadium are located along the visitor’s sideline northeast corner of the stadium. The cabin can hold a maximum of 50 guests.

Related: Updated Minnesota Vikings power rankings

What is there to eat at U.S. Bank Stadium?

usbankstadium.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at U.S. Bank Stadium. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Classic Stadium Food : Cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, fries, nachos, pizza, brats, water, peanuts, beer, soda, and more can be found all around the stadium.

: Cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, fries, nachos, pizza, brats, water, peanuts, beer, soda, and more can be found all around the stadium. Cheese Steak : Get the classic Philly cheesesteak with meat, cheese, onions, peppers, and more in sections 122, 304, and 344.

: Get the classic Philly cheesesteak with meat, cheese, onions, peppers, and more in sections 122, 304, and 344. Nashville Coop : Nashville Hot chicken sandwiches out in FMP Club.

: Nashville Hot chicken sandwiches out in FMP Club. Prairie Dogs : A hot dog with potato chips, mustard, jam, and more is out in section 122.

: A hot dog with potato chips, mustard, jam, and more is out in section 122. Revival : Tennessee hot chicken sandwich out in section 11.

: Tennessee hot chicken sandwich out in section 11. Be Graceful Cafe : Falafel pita, impossible sloppy joe, Portobello French dip, and more.

: Falafel pita, impossible sloppy joe, Portobello French dip, and more. Heritage : Wings and sweet potato fry dishes.

: Wings and sweet potato fry dishes. Parlour Bar : Serving up double cheeseburgers and more in the Polaris Club.

: Serving up double cheeseburgers and more in the Polaris Club. Twin Cities Foodies Stand : Caribbean jerk bacon sandwiches and smoky chicken nachos out in section 101.

: Caribbean jerk bacon sandwiches and smoky chicken nachos out in section 101. Ike’s Carving: Tenderloin sandwiches with chips out in sections 119 and 329.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and the Super Bowl winner