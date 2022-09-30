Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill threatens to ‘come find’ Cincinnati Bengals coach who ‘disrespected’ him

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins suffered an emotionally-challenging loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. The team saw its leader, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, taken off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized. Hill also seemingly had issues with a Bengals’ coach and won’t let it go.

The All-Pro wideout delivered another strong performance. In Thursday’s loss, Hill saw a team-high 14 targets and turned them into 10 receptions for 160 receiving yards. However, Hill left that game extremely frustrated at a Bengals’ assistant making an objectionable comment to him. While he didn’t get into specifics nor address the matter with the coach, Hill made it clear that he won’t forget about it.

Tyreek Hill stats (2022): 31 receptions, 477 receiving yards, 15.4 yards per reception, 119.3 yards per game

Hill told Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN following Thursday’s game that a Bengals’ assistant coach said something that personally upset him. While he didn’t address it with the unnamed coach after the final whistle, he plans to revisit it with the man who “disrespected” him.

Related: NFLPA to pursue ‘every legal action’ over Miami Dolphins handling of Tua Tagovailoa injury



“Whichever coach that is, I’m gonna come find you bro … me and you gotta have a mano a mano conversation. ‘Cause at the end of the day I felt disrespected as a man.” Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill on confrontation with a Cincinnati Bengals coach

Excluding head coach Zac Taylor and coordinators Lou Anarumo, Brian Callahan and Darrin Smoons, there are 14 assistants on the Bengals’ coaching staff. Hill already has one rival in Cincinnati, with a rivalry against cornerback Eli Apple that includes heated exchanges on Twitter.

Related: Tyreek Hill and the highest-paid NFL players in 2022

It’s going to be difficult for Hill to arrange another meeting with the unidentified assistant coach. Even if he figures out their name, the Dolphins won’t meet the Bengals again during the regular season. So, a confrontation would either need to come in the NFL playoffs or happen by chance during the offseason.

We also won’t get answers from Hill’s podcast “It Needed to Be Said”, which is on hiatus until February. Considering the star receiver’s ability to hold a grudge, though, he certainly won’t forget about Thursday’s incident.

Related: Miami Dolphins schedule