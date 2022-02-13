Twitter reactions to Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI victory

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Millions of spectators just witnessed the Los Angeles Rams take down the Cincinnati Bengals in the 55th Super Bowl in NFL history. We saw everything from running backs throwing touchdown passes, Odell Beckham Jr. scoring touchdowns, Aaron Donald getting sacks and Joe Burrow being his cool self. We even got to see a historic halftime show featuring several hip hop legends.

In the end, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Donald got the last laugh. But the entertainment continues thanks to several reactions via social media, specifically, on Twitter.

Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl LVI champions

Here we have countless instant reactions to what we all just witnessed.

Cooper Kupp had no college offers out of high school.



Now he’s the OPOY and a Super Bowl champion.



Never stopped grinding. pic.twitter.com/lBOUfmRXNI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr., Super Bowl Champion pic.twitter.com/X3gyniskG5 — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022

Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr.



HE DID IT 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3QLRiMJdPu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2022

36 years old.



Sean McVay is officially the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl.



Legendary. pic.twitter.com/cC4A7GESOT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2022

What a battle Stafford and Burrow gave us. 🙌 #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/J8DX2tyIEP — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022

Goff watching Stafford lead the Rams to a Super Bowl win pic.twitter.com/SA6RVjnd1o — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 14, 2022

McVay and Stafford walking into Disneyland after the Super Bowl win pic.twitter.com/QRgroT5ciU — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 14, 2022

Will Andrew Whitworth and Aaron Donald use this opportunity to ride off into the LA sunset? We’ll just have to wait and see. When asked shortly after the game, Donald wouldn’t commit either way, preferring to live in the moment.

We can’t blame him. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year has accomplished just about anything you could ask for in his eight-year career, but he clearly has a lot left in the tank.

