Twitter reactions to Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI victory

Millions of spectators just witnessed the Los Angeles Rams take down the Cincinnati Bengals in the 55th Super Bowl in NFL history. We saw everything from running backs throwing touchdown passes, Odell Beckham Jr. scoring touchdowns, Aaron Donald getting sacks and Joe Burrow being his cool self. We even got to see a historic halftime show featuring several hip hop legends.
In the end, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Donald got the last laugh. But the entertainment continues thanks to several reactions via social media, specifically, on Twitter.
Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl LVI champions
Here we have countless instant reactions to what we all just witnessed.
Will Andrew Whitworth and Aaron Donald use this opportunity to ride off into the LA sunset? We’ll just have to wait and see. When asked shortly after the game, Donald wouldn’t commit either way, preferring to live in the moment.
We can’t blame him. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year has accomplished just about anything you could ask for in his eight-year career, but he clearly has a lot left in the tank.
