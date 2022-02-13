NFL world reacts to epic Super Bowl halftime show

Dre Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. A special peformance from 50 Cent.

Hip-hop royalty was on the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show inside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Sunday evening.

Children of the 80s, 90s and 2000s were looking forward to this specific Super Bowl halftime show. The greatest hip-hop artists of all-time sharing the stage with another another. The most-anticipated halftime show in recent memory.

Would these legends disappoint or bring down the house in Los Angeles? The 15-minute performance bordered on awe-inspiring, starting with Dre and Snoop doing their thing. Eminem then came out to sing his signature “Lose Yourself” song.

Just watch.

Surprise: 50 Cent pulls up to the #SuperBowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/j4ILHEe85G — The Recount (@therecount) February 14, 2022

This halftime show is already my favorite in the past 5 years, and we haven't even seen 50 Cent, Mary J Blige, Eminem, or Kendrick yet.



WOW. pic.twitter.com/Rxe0EIOFMb — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 14, 2022

mary j. blige performing ‘family affair’ and ‘no more drama’ at the super bowl halftime show 🔥 #SuperBowl

pic.twitter.com/bNPEg0irEp — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 14, 2022

Even LeBron James had himself a blast during the Super Bowl halftime show.

.@KingJames is out here living his best life during the #SuperBowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/cWhMw9CjL2 — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 14, 2022

Eminem had the entire stadium singing ‘Lose Yourself’ A BANGER TO THIS DAY #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/SniMkHeVbA — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) February 14, 2022

Generations of music fans looking on in awe as some of the most-iconic songs from this genre were performed by legitimately some of the biggest stars that the hip-hop world has ever seen.

Sports world reacts to epic Super Bowl LVI halftime show

That was the best halftime show ever, and I don't think it's close. Dr. Dre and company absolutely killed it. — Nick Scurfield (@NickScurfield) February 14, 2022

Really happy with my decision to go out of the press box for that. Epic. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 14, 2022

Halftime Show was lit!! Old school was the shizzit!!!! #halftime #SuperBowl — Chick Hernandez (@MrChickSports) February 14, 2022

Greatest halftime show ever ! — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) February 14, 2022

Halftime show over. Time to lock back in. First half ended at 4:59. Concert stopped at 8:23. Players back out there warming up at 8:27. #SuperBowl — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) February 14, 2022

OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

Best halftime show ever. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 14, 2022

Tough act for the 2nd half to follow. — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) February 14, 2022

Yeah, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will have to put on a show in the second half to top this.

