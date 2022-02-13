NFL world reacts to epic Super Bowl halftime show

Dre Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. A special peformance from 50 Cent.
Hip-hop royalty was on the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show inside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Sunday evening.
Children of the 80s, 90s and 2000s were looking forward to this specific Super Bowl halftime show. The greatest hip-hop artists of all-time sharing the stage with another another. The most-anticipated halftime show in recent memory.
Would these legends disappoint or bring down the house in Los Angeles? The 15-minute performance bordered on awe-inspiring, starting with Dre and Snoop doing their thing. Eminem then came out to sing his signature “Lose Yourself” song.
Just watch.
Even LeBron James had himself a blast during the Super Bowl halftime show.
Generations of music fans looking on in awe as some of the most-iconic songs from this genre were performed by legitimately some of the biggest stars that the hip-hop world has ever seen.
Sports world reacts to epic Super Bowl LVI halftime show
Yeah, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will have to put on a show in the second half to top this.