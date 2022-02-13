WATCH: Joe Mixon tosses TD to Tee Higgins in Super Bowl LVI

Trailing the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LVI, the Cincinnati Bengals flipped a switch, scoring their first touchdown of the game. Yet, it wasn’t in the manner most expected. This time, it was via a six-yard Joe Mixon touchdown pass to Tee Higgins in the back of the end zone.

Yep, you read that right, Joe Burrow has fewer touchdown passes than his running back. We’re guessing he couldn’t care less.

The score brought the Bengals within one possession of taking the lead, where they currently trail 13-10 in the second quarter.

Joe Mixon’s TD was the first passing attempt of his career

Mixon’s pass was just the fifth time a non-QB has thrown a touchdown pass in Super Bowl history. The short throw was Mixon’s first career passing attempt across his five-year career. Which makes sense, since he’s primarily a bruising runner.

He also became just the third running back to ever throw a touchdown pass in Super Bowl history. Lawrence McCutcheon and Robert Newhouse were the other two to accomplish the unique feat.

Head coach Zac Taylor didn’t wait long to reach into his bag of tricks going against his former mentor across the sideline in Sean McVay. Early on, Taylor received some criticism for being a bit too aggressive on fourth-down, now he’s looking quite clever. That’s just football.

If the Bengals find a way to win, it will be the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl victory.

