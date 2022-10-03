Twins put Trevor Megill on IL, bring back Aaron Sanchez

Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins on Monday placed right-hander Trevor Megill on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain and selected the contract of right-hander Aaron Sanchez.

To make room on the 40-man roster, outfielder Kyle Garlick (wrist) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Megill, 28, was 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA over 39 relief appearances this season. He is 5-5 with 6.30 ERA over two career seasons, after pitching for the Chicago Cubs in 2021.

Sanchez, 30, was 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA in seven appearances (three starts) for the Twins this season after he signed with the club as a free agent June 6. In eight major league seasons with five different clubs, Sanchez is 38-38 in 173 appearances (113 starts) and has a 4.14 ERA.

