Twins name Pete Maki as pitching coach

The Minnesota Twins named Pete Maki as their pitching coach on Friday.

Maki replaces Wes Johnson, who accepted the role of pitching coach at Louisiana State University on Monday.

Maki, 39, has spent the past two-plus seasons as Minnesota’s bullpen coach. He originally joined the Twins organization prior to the 2018 season as minor league pitching coordinator.

Prior to joining Minnesota, Maki served as an assistant coach at the University of New Haven (2006-07), an assistant pitching coach at Columbia University (2008-15) and as the pitching coach at Duke University (2015-17).

Colby Suggs will assume the role of bullpen coach.

Suggs, 30, has served as the Twins’ advanced scout from 2019-20 and coordinator of run prevention since 2021.

