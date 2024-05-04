Philadelphia Phillies star Trea Turner to miss significant time with hamstring injury

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies victory on Friday night over the San Francisco Giants came at a significant cost, with All-Star shortstop Trea Turner suffering a hamstring injury that will force him out for significant time.

Turner exited Friday’s game against the Giants with a leg injury, replaced by shortstop Edmund Sosa. Philadelphia announced later that night that Turner suffered a hamstring injury and he needed to be evaluated further before a decision was made on his roster status.

Related: Philadelphia Phillies game today, Phillies schedule 2024

Trea Turner stats: .343/.392/.460, .852 OPS, 10 steals, 27 runs scored

On Saturday morning, the Phillies placed TUrner on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain and called up infielder Kody Clemens from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take his place on the roster. Speaking with reporters hours before the Giants vs Phillies game, the All-Star shortstop revealed the severity of his injury.

Turner announced that his hamstring strain is expected to sideline him for six weeks and he believes returning anytime before that initial timeline “would be a win” based on the diagnosis.

Trea Turner contract: $27.272 million salary annually from 2024-2033

The multi-week absence is a massive blow for a Phillies lineup that entered MLB games today with the fifth-highest batting average (.253), sixth-highest OBP (.326) and 11th-most runs scored (153) in the majors. This season, the Phillies have a 22-11 record with Turner in the lineup and he’s played 155-plus games in each of the last two seasons.

Related: MLB power rankings Week 6, Philadelphia Phillies rise

The nature of Turner’s injury also complicates matters for Philadelphia. Hamstring strains can often come with setbacks, either during the rehab process or after a player returns to the lineup. Because speed is one of the most important elements of Turner’s game, the Phillies might take extra precautions in bringing him back.

Based on the initial timetable for a return, Turner likely won’t rejoin the Phillies lineup until the middle of June and any setback would likely result in him not rejoining the team until July.